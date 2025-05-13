New integration enables seamless intelligence-to-incident workflows for faster, more impactful enterprise threat response

Silobreaker today announced a certified integration with ServiceNowIT Service Management (ITSM), designed to help threat intelligence teams respond more quickly and effectively to cyber, geopolitical, and physical threats. Now available on the ServiceNow Store, the integration links Silobreaker's intelligence production capabilities with incident workflows in the ServiceNow AI Platform, streamlining remediation and boosting resilience.

ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and partner program are critical in supporting the $275 billion forecasted market opportunity through 2026 for the Now Platform. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers transform their business across the enterprise.

As a Registered Build Partner, Silobreaker's certified integration enables real-time, bi-directional syncing between Silobreaker tickets and ServiceNow incidents. The solution includes full field mapping, configurable sync rules and KPI tracking to measure the impact of threat intelligence efforts all within existing stakeholder workflows. Available now in the ServiceNow Store, the integration offers a seamless, secure deployment experience with expert support from Silobreaker.

The integration helps threat intelligence teams address common challenges such as siloed workflows, fragmented data sources and limited visibility into stakeholder impact by aligning intelligence generation with remediation activities. By connecting priority intelligence requirements (PIRs) and requests for information (RFIs) with ITSM incidents, organizations can operationalize intelligence faster and with greater accuracy.

Silobreaker's certified integration also allows emerging threats to be automatically pushed into ServiceNow as incidents and routed to relevant teams, while RFIs from across the organization can be escalated into Silobreaker for swift investigation and response.

"Our integration with ServiceNow makes it easier for intelligence teams to deliver timely, relevant insights to the people who need them most," said Kristofer Mansson, CEO of Silobreaker. "By supporting the workflow and automating key steps in the intelligence cycle, we're helping customers drive faster incident response, improve visibility of threats and ultimately make more intelligence-led decisions."

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, executive vice president, worldwide industries, partners, and go-to-market at ServiceNow. "Silobreaker's integration extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the ServiceNow AI Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. Its platform automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). Silobreaker supports global enterprises in making intelligence-led decisions to mitigate risks and maximize business value. Learn more at silobreaker.com.

