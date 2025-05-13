PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - Malaysia calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation in addressing the global water crisis - a transboundary challenge impacting nations of rich and poor alike. Strategic partnerships and coordinated policy actions are essential to securing a sustainable and resilient water future for all.
While sharing Malaysia's experience at the Global Water Summit 2025 in Paris, Deputy Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah Haji Yusof said, it is time for the global community to recognise water as an invaluable resource to human survival and development.
"Water, the lifeblood of our planet, unites us in a shared responsibility. The global water crisis, transcending borders and economies, demands urgent collaboration," he said in his speech during the Opening Plenary: "Delivering the Economics of Water" here today.
Sharing the nation's progressive approach to sustainable water management, Dato' Sri Haji Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), highlighted both its successes and lessons learned, reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to offering its expertise as a model for countries facing similar water security issues.
In his address, he outlined key milestones in Malaysia's water management journey, emphasising reforms that have transitioned the country from fragmented state governance to a more coordinated federal-state partnership. He also underscored Malaysia's ongoing efforts to manage growing demands, including urbanisation, climate change and industrial water use.
Key Highlights from Malaysia's Water Sector Transformation 2040 Agenda:
Meanwhile, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer, Narendran Maniam stated that resource recovery has shifted from a discretionary measure to a policy imperative, driven by the pressing need to enhance environmental resilience and ensure sustainable resource management amid escalating economic and ecological pressures.
Narendran added that for IWK, resource recovery has evolved from being a nice-to-have to a necessity, with a focus on three main drivers behind this journey:
Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK)
Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK), is a sewerage services company owned by Minister of Finance Incorporated, Malaysia. IWK is responsible for providing sewerage services, operating and maintaining 9,133 existing sewage treatment plants and network pump stations, as well as more than 22,000 km networks of sewerage pipelines serving 32 million Connected Population Equivalent (cPE).
