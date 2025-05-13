Anzeige
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 12 May 2025 were:

1,384.79p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,448.13p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,425.25p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,488.59p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 11th April 2025, the Company has 43,104,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,888,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2025 PR Newswire
