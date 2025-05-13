With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR) on May 12, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 14, 2025.
|ISIN
|IS0000020352
|Company name
|Reitir fasteignafélag hf.
|Total share capital before the decrease
|711.550.000
|Decrease in share capital
|14.550.000
|Total share capital following the decrease
|697.000.000
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|REITIR
|Orderbook ID
|107988
