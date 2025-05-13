With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR) on May 12, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on May 14, 2025.

ISIN IS0000020352 Company name Reitir fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the decrease 711.550.000 Decrease in share capital 14.550.000 Total share capital following the decrease 697.000.000 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol REITIR Orderbook ID 107988