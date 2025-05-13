Titanium Market worth $29.87 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Titanium Market by Product Type (Titanium Dioxide, Titanium Metal), Titanium Dioxide End-use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Paper), Titanium Metal End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Chemical & Process Industry, Energy & Power, Desalination), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', titanium market is expected to reach USD 29.87 billion by 2030 from USD 24.84 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The market for titanium is influenced by several primary factors, such as the existence of numerous manufacturers, government support, and increased titanium production. Its exceptional properties like strength, lightweight, and resistance to corrosion, make it essential in industries such as paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, paper, aerospace & defense, energy & power, chemical & process industry, and desalination. As industries seek lightweight, high-strength materials to improve efficiency and performance, titanium has become an increasingly attractive option. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and improved extraction methods, have made titanium more accessible and cost-effective, further boosting demand. Government regulations promoting sustainability and carbon emission reductions further drive market growth, particularly in the aerospace & defense industry. As technology evolves and production scales up, the market for titanium is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.

Titanium dioxide dominated the product type segment in terms of value in the titanium market

Titanium dioxide dominated the titanium market due to its widespread use in a variety of industries, driven primarily by its unique properties such as high opacity, excellent whiteness, and UV resistance. Titanium dioxide is most commonly used as a white pigment in paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, and paper, making it essential to industries ranging from construction to consumer goods. Its applications extend beyond just pigmenting, as titanium dioxide is also critical in the production of sunscreen, cosmetics, and even food products due to its non-toxic and stable nature. The growing global trend toward sustainability has also reinforced the demand for titanium dioxide in eco-friendly and energy-efficient applications, including photovoltaic solar cells and energy-efficient coatings.

The plastics & rubber industry accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value of the titanium dioxide market in 2024.

The plastics & rubber industry accounted for the second-largest share of the titanium dioxide market in 2024. In the plastics industry, titanium dioxide is widely used to enhance the whiteness and opacity of products such as containers, films, and packaging materials, as well as in automotive parts and construction materials. Similarly, in the rubber industry, titanium dioxide is used to improve the durability, UV resistance, and overall performance of rubber products, such as tires, footwear, and industrial rubber goods. The continued expansion of plastic production and demand for high-performance rubber products further drives the demand for titanium dioxide in these sectors. As global consumption of plastic and rubber products rises, driven by urbanization, industrialization, and consumer demand, titanium dioxide's role in enhancing the quality and functionality of these materials remains critical, securing its position in the market.

The desalination industry is expected to register the third-highest CAGR in terms of value of the titanium metal market during the forecast period.

The desalination industry is expected to register the third-highest growth rate in the titanium metal market due to its superior corrosion resistance and strength, which make it an ideal material for seawater desalination processes. Titanium metal is highly resistant to the corrosive effects of saltwater, making it essential in the construction of desalination plants, where it is used in key components such as heat exchangers, evaporators, and membrane systems. As global water scarcity issues continue to intensify, there has been a significant rise in the demand for desalination technologies, particularly in arid regions and coastal areas where fresh water is scarce. Titanium's ability to withstand harsh marine environments without deteriorating or corroding ensures the longevity and efficiency of desalination equipment, reducing maintenance costs and downtime.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the titanium market in terms of value and volume.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the titanium market due to its advanced industrial capabilities, technological innovation, and strong presence of key companies in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical sectors. The region is home to some of the world's leading titanium producers, such as the Titanium Metal Corporation, as well as VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, the Russian-based titan supplier, which has substantial operations in Europe. The European market benefits from a well-established supply chain, high-quality manufacturing standards, and a strong emphasis on research & development, driving continuous improvements in the production of titanium alloys. With a growing demand for titanium in high-performance applications, particularly in aerospace & defense, where it is valued for its strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to corrosion, the region's ability to meet these requirements through efficient production and innovation has further boosted its leading position in the global market.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Venator Materials PLC. (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holdings Plc. (US), LB Group (China), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US), INEOS (UK), Cinkarna Celje d.d. (Slovenia), Evonik (Germany), TAYCA Co., Ltd. (Japan), ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (Australia), AMG (Netherlands), ATI (US), Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (Japan), Precision Castparts Corp. (Titanium Metals Corporation) (US), UST- KAMENOGORSK TITANIUM AND MAGNESIUM PLANT JSC (Kazakhstan), VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (Russia), OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (China).

