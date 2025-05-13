Canada Coffee Recognized for Coffee Service & Supply Excellence with 2025 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Canada Coffee as the 2025 winner in the Coffee Service & Supply category for the York Region. This prestigious honour highlights Canada Coffee's long-standing commitment to providing high-quality brewers, premium products, and reliable service to office break rooms across Southern Ontario.

Founded in 1987, Canada Coffee has over three decades of experience supplying everything needed to keep office kitchens stocked and energizing workplaces throughout the region. With a wide selection of coffee and water machines-including popular bean-to-cup systems-as well as an array of beverages and break room essentials, Canada Coffee is a trusted partner for businesses large and small.

"Our goal has always been to make Canadian break rooms the happiest in the country," said the Canada Coffee team. "We're honoured to be recognized with the Consumer Choice Award. It reflects our dedication to customer service, product quality, and the community we proudly serve."

In addition to its equipment and supplies, Canada Coffee stands out with its proprietary recycling program, helping offices maintain sustainable practices while enjoying top-notch coffee.

To learn more about Canada Coffee and explore its services, CLICK HERE or visit www.canadacoffee.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/canada-coffee-recognized-for-coffee-service-and-supply-excellenc-1025138