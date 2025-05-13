Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
WKN: A2P7XB | ISIN: CA9838611056
XS Financial Closes $7.5MM Lease To Auto Parts Manufacturer

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial," "XS," or the "Company"), a leading provider of flexible equipment financing solutions serving middle-market storied credits, announced today the successful closing of a $7.5 million lease. The funding highlights XS Financial's expanding capital markets strategy and its growing role as a reliable source of liquidity for direct originators and financial institutions across the equipment finance landscape.

This transaction reflects XS Financial's ability to underwrite and fund essential-use equipment leases across various industries, including manufacturing, industrials, and business services. With a credit profile focused on storied and middle-market credits, XS continues to serve as a valuable partner to lenders seeking to syndicate transactions that require flexibility, speed, and consistency.

"This financing illustrates XS Financial's continued success in supporting middle-market companies through flexible, well-structured equipment financing solutions," said David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial. "Our ability to move quickly, understand complex credit profiles, and deliver committed capital positions us as a trusted partner for syndication sources across the industry. We are committed to providing tailored capital solutions to help partners close more transactions and grow client relationships."

XS Financial's capital markets initiative is focused on partnering with originators and financial sponsors who seek a consistent, credit-focused buy-side partner. With the ability to fund transaction sizes from $5 million to $50 million, across a broad range of industries and asset-classes. XS continues to expand its footprint as an active participant in the equipment finance syndication market.

About XS Financial

Founded in 2019, XS Financial is a sponsor-owned equipment finance company specializing in mid-to-large ticket leases for businesses across the United States and Canada. Backed by Axar Capital Management and Mavik Capital Management, XS Financial delivers flexible financing solutions that empower companies to acquire essential-use equipment while conserving working capital. By combining proven financing structures, efficient processes, and exceptional customer service, XS Financial tailors leasing programs to each client's unique needs. This commitment to innovation, quality, and deep industry expertise positions XS Financial as a trusted partner for middle-market businesses seeking to optimize their equipment investments and drive sustained growth.

For inquiries, please contact:

David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 1-310-683-2336

Email: info@xsfinancial.com

SOURCE: XS Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/xs-financial-closes-7.5mm-lease-to-auto-parts-manufacturer-1026706

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
