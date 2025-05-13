Summary:

Golden Cross has acquired two tenements directly north of/contiguous to Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek gold discovery.

Past drilling has revealed high-grade gold intercepts including 11m at 31.4 g/t gold and 2m at 174.42 g/t gold 1 , as well as significant gold mineralization along a recently defined ~3km long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly.

DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, transforms exploration data into expanded, multi-dimensional insights - revealing the regional-scale controls on gold mineralization and accelerating the path to discovery.

The DORA platform recently assisted similar explorers in identifying areas of high-potential mineralization that were later confirmed through drilling.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Golden Cross Resources Corp (TSXV: AUX) (OTC Pink: ZCRMD) ("Golden Cross" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is partnering with VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") to leverage DORA, the world's only AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform at the Reedy Creek Goldfield in Victoria, Australia. The partnership will use proprietary AI and predictive modelling to accelerate and maximize discovery potential on a property immediately north of Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek discovery.

Figure 1: Golden Cross's recently acquired high-grade gold project in Victoria, Australia

Golden Cross recently acquired a land package (the "Property") comprising two tenements covering an area of 445km2 (Figure 1) approximately 10km northeast of Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek gold discovery. The Property contains the historic Reedy Creek Goldfield, situated directly north of Sunday Creek, as well as multiple other historic goldfields and high-grade gold prospects (Figure 2).

Past drilling at the Property revealed high-grade gold intercepts including 11m at 31.4 g/t gold and 2m at 174.42 g/t gold.1 Limited drilling between 2021-2024 by Great Pacific Resources also revealed significant gold mineralization along a recently defined ~3km long NW-SE gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly.

Gold-in-soil anomalies are critical early indicators of mineralized systems, especially in epizonal deposits where gold is often closely associated with fault zones and vein swarms near surface.

Figure 2: Golden Cross's high-grade gold project contains multiple prospects with proven gold mineralization

DORA: Purpose-Built AI for Exploration Teams

Golden Cross will integrate DORA, VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, to refine its exploration model and prioritize high-potential areas of mineralization. DORA leverages mineral-system-specific AI models and a proprietary industry dataset to generate the VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) - a predictive output used to assess and rank zones of mineral potential.

The Phase 1 diamond drill program at Reedy Creek, commencing in June 2025, will be guided by predictive models generated using DORA's proprietary algorithms. Through hypothesis testing, Golden Cross will leverage the platform to define a refined and defensible targeting strategy that reduces uncertainty and maximizes the value of Golden Cross's existing data.





Figure 3: Example of VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA

Using DORA, Golden Cross will be able to generate detailed and comprehensive predictive models for the Company's planned Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Reedy Creek Goldfield (Figure 4, 5).

Figure 4: Significant historic drill results within Golden Cross's Reedy Creek exploration target Area.

Figure 5: Golden Cross's Phase 1 diamond drilling program will commence at the Reedy Creek Goldfield in June 2025, targeting the Prince of Wales and Wieneroider prospects.

"We believe our Reedy Creek Project is one of the most under-explored and high-potential gold systems in Victoria," said Matt Roma, CEO of Golden Cross. "With VRIFY's DORA platform, we're introducing a new standard of technical rigor and targeting precision to this project. Our objective is to deploy capital efficiently while maximizing the potential for discovery success - and VRIFY provides the strategic advantage to help us achieve exactly that."

"Golden Cross is working in one of the world's most exciting and mineral-rich regions, surrounded by high-grade discoveries and active mines," said Steve de Jong, CEO and Co-Founder of VRIFY. "They're taking a thoughtful, data-first approach to exploration - one that leverages every advantage available, including AI. We're proud to support their team as they pursue new discoveries with the urgency and intelligence this kind of ground deserves."

References:

1.) Refers to Fosterville South Exploration news release dated April 27, 2022 (link here)

About VRIFY

VRIFY proves that AI in mineral exploration doesn't have to be a black box. Building on our successful visualization tool, we launched DORA, the world's only AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform. DORA puts the power of AI into the hands of geoscientists, enabling them to find what others can't. Backed by a $12.5M Series B raise and trusted by hundreds of clients, VRIFY delivers results, including new discoveries and increased valuations. We're pioneering a new category and accelerating exploration with the industry's most advanced AI and largest proprietary dataset.

To learn more about VRIFY visit https://vrify.com

About Golden Cross Resources

Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) (OTC Pink: ZCRMD) is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the advancement of its "Reedy Creek" high-grade gold project (the "Project") in Victoria, Australia, which is comprised of two tenements of land located approximately 10km northeast of and contiguous to Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek gold discovery. Past drilling at the Project revealed high-grade gold intercepts including 11m at 31.4 g/t gold and 2m at 174.42 g/t gold1. Golden Cross plans to commence its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the historic Reedy Creek Goldfield in Q2 2025 to confirm and expand known high-grade gold mineralization.

For more information visit: www.goldencrossresources.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alan Till, VP Exploration and a Qualified Person for Golden Cross Resources as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Till has examined information regarding the historical exploration at Golden Cross's "Reedy Creek" high-grade gold project, which includes his review of the historical sampling, analytical and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Golden Cross and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Golden Cross property. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Golden Cross property.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the results of the VRIFY study seeking new target areas at Reedy Creek; the ability of the Company to raise funds for exploration activities and property maintenance costs at Reedy Creek; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at: www.sedarplus.ca

Although Golden Cross has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Golden Cross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

