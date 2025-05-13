Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - The Awareness Group (TAG) (OTC Pink: FHLD) (trading as Freedom Holdings), $FHLD, an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced the official launch of its groundbreaking Candela Coin Loyalty Rewards Program. Available exclusively to TAG GRID channel partners, this program leverages blockchain and IoT technology to provide direct financial benefits to customers through Candela Coin, a proprietary energy-based cryptocurrency.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"We're turning solar panels into passive income generators. With the Candela Coin Loyalty Program, TAG channel partners now have an exclusive tool to boost customer enrollment, retention and satisfaction-at no added cost to the customer. Every kilowatt generated can now earn customers real financial value. This is the kind of innovation that moves the entire solar industry forward."

Avi Verdugo, Founder of Candela Coin, added

"I am extremely excited to partner with TAG on this endeavor to merge crypto with solar energy. Together we can bring a new level of innovation to both industries."

A subsidiary of TAG, Candela Coin is a purpose-built cryptocurrency designed to decentralize and democratize access to clean energy. Through this new integration, Candela Coin will be distributed to customers based on the energy they produce, allowing them to participate in the global transition to decentralized energy trading-and get rewarded for it.

Key features of the Candela Coin Loyalty Program include:

Crypto Rewards for Energy Production - Customers receive free Candela Coins based on their monthly solar energy output that can be traded, held or monetized.

- Only TAG channel partners and their customers can participate in the loyalty program, providing a compelling competitive edge. Easy to sign up - Customer accounts for TAG GRID projects are automatically enrolled and only need customer authorization for enablement.

With this rollout, TAG continues to redefine what's possible in clean energy and financial technology. By converting energy into cryptocurrency, TAG is giving power back to the people-literally and financially-while opening new revenue opportunities for its nationwide network of solar sales organizations and contractors.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

