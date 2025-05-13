EXO 8-now shipping with gamma detection-recognized for innovation, design, and advancing worker safety

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, announced today that its new EXO 8 area monitor the world's only direct-to-cloud portable area monitor capable of detecting up to eight gases plus gamma radiation has earned four major awards. These include the internationally renowned Red Dot Design Award and three 2025 Occupational Health Safety (OH&S) Industrial Hygiene Awards.

Blackline Safety's new area monitor, EXO 8, has earned four major product awards. The EXO 8 detects up to eight gases plus gamma radiation, advancing worker safety further than ever.

These honors spotlight EXO 8's leadership in industrial safety innovation, user-centered design, and real-world impact.

The Red Dot Design Awards, a globally recognized symbol of excellence in product design, recognized EXO 8 for combining advanced functionality with intuitive design based on real feedback from industrial users.

The OH&S Industrial Hygiene Awards recognize outstanding product achievements that improve workplace safety through superior industrial hygiene. Blackline received awards in the following categories:

Emergency Preparedness Response

Gas Vapor Detection

IoT Connected Devices

"Winning four industry awards for EXO 8 is a testament to Blackline Safety's commitment to driving innovation in connected safety technology," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety. "This recognition not only highlights the value we're bringing to safety professionals worldwide but also reinforces our commitment to redefining what's possible in proactive safety management. We are incredibly proud to see EXO 8 recognized as the gold standard for protecting people and communities in the most challenging environments."

Launched in September 2024, EXO 8 is now shipping with gamma radiation detection. This new gamma capability is particularly valuable for fire and hazmat teams who face a fatal injury rate three times higher than average workers.

"Gamma radiation is in a lot more places than people think like traffic collisions, fires, warehouse fires, industrial accidents so these types of emergencies are a multi-threat environment," said Bobby Salvesen, Co-founder and CEO, The Haz Mat Guys. "EXO 8 can help because it's able to pick up both chemical hazards and radiological threats in one device, and fast detection gives us faster actions."

Key features of EXO 8 include up to 100 days of battery life, drop-and-go setup, and seamless connectivity via cellular or satellite networks. A modular sensor system allows teams to adapt quickly to changing environments.

EXO 8 has already secured major contracts, including a recent $1.6 million order from Total Safety for its rental fleet. Adoption has also surged in fire-hazmat sectors, where Blackline has seen 175% customer growth in the past year.

Blackline previously won Red Dot Awards in 2017 for its G7 multi-gas detector, and in 2023 for its G6 single-gas detector.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with customers in more than 75 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 275 billion data-points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

