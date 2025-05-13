Trace One and Connecting Food Partner to Bring Real-Time Transparency to Global Food Supply Chains

Combined PLM and Live Traceability Solution Helps Retailers Comply with Regulations, Reduce Recall Costs, and Boost Consumer Trust

PARIS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One, a premier SaaS leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance software tailored to the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and chemical industries, and Connecting Food, a pioneer in real-time natural resources supply chain traceability, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver unparalleled transparency from farm to shelf. This integrated solution unifies detailed product development data with real-time traceability, enabling retailers and manufacturers to confidently meet compliance requirements, reduce risk, and strengthen consumer trust.

Meeting New Regulatory Demands

New regulations like the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and expanded ESG reporting standards require companies to provide precise, verifiable data on ingredient origins, land use, and social impacts. Traditional fragmented data management is insufficient. By combining Trace One's comprehensive PLM system, which manages product specifications and supplier data, with Connecting Food's real-time tracking of agricultural practices and logistics, businesses now have:

A unified digital record from product concept through retail shelf

Rapid, precise recalls that minimize disruption and costs

Instant proof of compliance for deforestation-free sourcing, animal welfare standards, and social responsibility

Improved supplier collaboration with shared data visibility

Automation that frees quality, CSR, and procurement teams for strategic activities



How the Integrated Solution Works

Build & Approve: Trace One's PLM system centralizes and validates product details, compliance criteria, and supplier approvals. Monitor & Analyze: Connecting Food continuously tracks crop parcels, farming methods, factory production and logistics, immediately flagging any issues. Engage & Inform: Consumers access detailed product origins, certifications, and journey via dynamic QR codes, turning transparency into a competitive advantage.



"Transparency is no longer optional-it's a market expectation," said Maxine Roper, Co-Founder of Connecting Food. "By linking our live-traceability modules with Trace One's PLM, we help companies turn regulatory challenges into commercial benefits. We put batch-level visibility at our clients' fingertips."

Antoine Daviet, Chief Product Officer at Trace One, added, "Combining Trace One's detailed PLM capabilities with Connecting Food's real-time transparency provides our customers unmatched control, extending from the product brief all the way to the consumer's smartphone."

About Trace One

Trace One is a premier SaaS provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions, specializing in the food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and chemical industries. With over 30 years of expertise, Trace One empowers more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide to innovate, collaborate, and bring products to market faster while ensuring the highest standards of quality, compliance, and sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders, Trace One combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched expertise to help businesses navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and shape a sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.traceone.com.

About Connecting Food

Connecting Food is a leading provider of end-to-end transparency solutions for industries relying on natural resources, including food, textiles, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Its modular platform leverages real-time data from the earliest stages of the supply chain to monitor product quality, traceability, compliance, and sustainability performance. By transforming supply chain data into verified insights, Connecting Food empowers organizations to build trust with their partners and consumers while driving positive environmental and social impact.

For more information, visit www.connecting-food.com

