Liquidity Performance Leader to Fill 'Trust Gap', Empower CFOs to Outperform Volatility

Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance, today introduced its agentic AI solution, TAI a significant advancement in the safe, compliant use of generative AI in finance operations to improve productivity and efficiency amid continued economic uncertainty.

Powered by Kyriba's embedded Large Language Model (LLM) and over 20 years of unmatched global liquidity data, TAI simplifies complex workflows, identifies risks with predictive analytics, and enhances data-driven decision-making across treasury, payments, risk management and working capital.

Poised to transform finance and treasury operations without relying on third-party LLM integrations, TAI is a key component of Kyriba's Trusted AI portfolio. This platform-wide approach prioritizes industry-leading data privacy while empowering enterprise leaders to make faster, smarter decisions with human judgement and responsibility at the center.

Kyriba's approach directly addresses the "Trust Gap" the growing divide between the promise of AI-driven financial transformation and the fear of security and privacy risks. A new Kyriba survey* of CFOs and treasury leaders in the US, UK, France and Japan reveals that while 53% view AI as the most significant transformation to their role over the next five years, 76% are concerned that security or privacy risks could undermine their organization's financial health.

"While many are racing to churn out 'autonomous' finance solutions, we're hearing what leaders are really saying: adopting AI shouldn't mean compromising on security, control, or risk standards in finance and treasury. As companies continue to face economic volatility, TAI was designed to optimize liquidity performance with nimble, data-driven insights plus the assurance of integrity, visibility and ownership," said Kyriba Chair and CEO Melissa Di Donato

TAI will be showcased at the company's annual customer conference, KyribaLive, beginning today in Orlando. Attendees will hear from Kyriba executives, industry leaders, partners and customers, including members of Kyriba's Co-Innovation Lab that piloted TAI's agentic AI capabilities such as Sodexo, Koch, Inc. and Mews.

"While leveraging AI to realize greater efficiency is top of mind, the safety and security of our data is paramount. I appreciate seeing firsthand how Kyriba puts transparency and human oversight at the forefront. As a Co-Innovation Lab member, I am optimistic about TAI's potential to enhance our treasury and payment processes, and look forward to its continued evolution," said Yoann Kremer, Systems Projects Manager Enterprise Liquidity Management, Sodexo

"Trust is phenomenally important for us at this stage as a key pivot issue for AI adoption being able to determine if the 'right' answer is a 'true' answer. Trust is critical right now in helping to build confidence," said Meaghan Downs, Sr. Analyst, Global Payment Solutions, Koch, Inc.

"As a scale up, we are really nimble and agile and we want to be ahead of the trend. This was a great opportunity to see how we can integrate AI into the treasury workflows by automating the repetitive tasks and focusing our time on being more productive allowing us to focus on the decisions that we need to make to take the company forward," said Hemant Godhwani, Head of Corporate Finance Treasury at Mews

Transcending traditional financial tools by addressing liquidity challenges, the Trusted AI portfolio also offers innovative solutions like Cash AI, Invoice AI and Fraud Detection AI across Kyriba's product pillars.

"We're hearing loud and clear that finance leaders are excited about the potential of automation but remain skeptical about oversight, ethics and workforce impact. Kyriba's agentic AI addresses these concerns head on with its embedded and compliant LLM approach designed to augment not replace human expertise, which I expect the market will welcome wholeheartedly," added Kevin Permenter, IDC Senior Research Director, Financial Applications

Kyriba customers can preview TAI at Kyriba User Groups and KyribaLive Exchange (KLX) events around the world. For dates and locations, visit kyriba.com.

Survey conducted Feb 18 Mar 3, 2025 by CensusWide on behalf of Kyriba among 1,000 CFOs, Treasurers and senior financial decisionmakers working at companies with $100M+ in revenue across US, UK, France and Japan.

About Kyriba

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, empowering CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 3,000 customers, Kyriba delivers intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies including its trusted agentic AI (TAI) bringing precision, efficiency, and insight to financial operations. With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba's platform powers more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments across 9,900+ banks annually helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.

