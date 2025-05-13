Ashtead Group Plc - Publication of Circular

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

Ashtead Group plc

13 May, 2025

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Publication of Circular

Further to the announcement on 11 February 2025 relating to the proposals to establish, by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, a new Delaware corporation ("Sunbelt Rentals") as the holding company of the Ashtead group in connection with its proposed new US primary listing (the "Scheme"), Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead") announces that a circular setting out full details of the proposed change to the corporate and listing structure of the Ashtead group (the "Circular") has been sent to shareholders today. The Circular also contains the formal Notices relating to, and details of, the shareholder meetings to be held on 10 June 2025 to approve the Scheme, together with the related voting instructions.

The Circular will also shortly be available to download on Ashtead's website ( https://www.ashtead-group.com/newsroom/news/2025/scheme-circular/ ) and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at ( https://data.fca.org.uk/artefacts/NSM/Portal/NI-000120083/NI-000120083.pdf ).

Enquiries:

Ashtead Group Will Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland Sam Cartwright +44 (0) 20 7379 5151