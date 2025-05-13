Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025

TOKYO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Results for FYE March 31, 2025
- Operating Profit 1,213.4 bil. Yen (excl. the impact of the change in the estimation model for automobile product warranties: 1,341.0 bil. yen)
- In motorcycle business, we achieved record-high sales volume, operating profit, and operating margin.
- In automobile business, despite decreased sales, mainly in China and ASEAN, and higher EV incentives in North America, HEV sales expanded.
- Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 2,806.6 bil. Yen
Financial Forecast for FYE March 31, 2026
- Operating Profit 500.0 bil. Yen / Profit for the year 250.0 bil. Yen
- Tariff Impact: Uncertain outlook, but measures to offset additional tariffs on completed vehicles and parts have been reflected.
- In motorcycle business, sales plan targets more than 21.3 million unit sales, surpassing sales of FYE March 31, 2025.
- In automobiles business, despite challenging sales environment, especially in China, strengthen HEV sales, particularly in North America.
Shareholder Returns
- We changed the dividend policy to improve capital efficiency and ensure stable dividends even during periods of uncertainty, DOE will be adopted. Dividend Outlook FYE March 31, 2026: Expected to be 70 yen per share (an increase of 2 yen vs. previous FY)
Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html
