Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025

TOKYO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Results for FYE March 31, 2025

Operating Profit 1,213.4 bil. Yen (excl. the impact of the change in the estimation model for automobile product warranties: 1,341.0 bil. yen)

In motorcycle business, we achieved record-high sales volume, operating profit, and operating margin.

In automobile business, despite decreased sales, mainly in China and ASEAN, and higher EV incentives in North America, HEV sales expanded.

Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 2,806.6 bil. Yen

Financial Forecast for FYE March 31, 2026

Operating Profit 500.0 bil. Yen / Profit for the year 250.0 bil. Yen

Tariff Impact: Uncertain outlook, but measures to offset additional tariffs on completed vehicles and parts have been reflected.

In motorcycle business, sales plan targets more than 21.3 million unit sales, surpassing sales of FYE March 31, 2025.

In automobiles business, despite challenging sales environment, especially in China, strengthen HEV sales, particularly in North America.

Shareholder Returns

We changed the dividend policy to improve capital efficiency and ensure stable dividends even during periods of uncertainty, DOE will be adopted. Dividend Outlook FYE March 31, 2026: Expected to be 70 yen per share (an increase of 2 yen vs. previous FY)

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.

https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

