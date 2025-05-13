International Game Technology Plc Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Q1'25 results confirm sustained player demand for instant tickets, draw games, and iLottery; lower U.S. multi-state jackpot activity & associated LMA impacts, in addition to product sales timing, impact prior year comparisons

Income from continuing operations of $8 million includes $33 million non-cash impact of foreign exchange translation; margin of 1.4%

Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.8% highlight attractive profit structure of pure play lottery business

Strong cash conversion and financial condition; ample liquidity to fund important contract renewals

LONDON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Global sales of instant ticket and draw games continue to expand, driven by a steady pipeline of game innovation and portfolio optimization strategies," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "While the world is currently faced with great uncertainty, we are excited about the initiatives we are working on to drive sustainable, long-term growth and shareholder value."

"First quarter profit was in line with expectations at constant currency and we delivered strong cash conversion," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Given lower U.S. multi-state jackpot activity and the current worsening macroeconomic environment, we believe it is likely we will be at the low end of the full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance provided in February. With a solid financial profile and ample liquidity in advance of important contract renewals, we remain well-positioned for the future."

Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2025 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change All amounts from continuing operations March 31,

2025

2024 ($ in millions, except per share data)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue 583

661 (12) % (10) %











Operating income 138

219 (37) % (35) % Operating income margin 23.7 %

33.1 %















Income from continuing operations 8

116 (93) %

Income from continuing operations margin 1.4 %

17.5 %















Earnings per share - diluted $(0.11)

$0.35 NA













Net cash provided by operating activities 168

65 159 %













Cash and cash equivalents 631

317 99 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA 250

327 (24) % (22) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.8 %

49.5 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.09

$0.28 (69) %













Free cash flow 92

30 204 %













Net debt 5,047

5,222 (3) %















Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and other disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are provided at the end of this news release

Financial Highlights

Revenue of $583 million compared to $661 million in the prior-year period

Primarily driven by higher U.S. multi-state jackpot activity, associated LMA incentives, and multi-year central system software licenses and terminal sales in the prior year

Instant ticket and draw wager-based revenue impacted by calendar shifts; global same-store sales up 1.4% when normalized for leap year in the U.S. and Rest of world, and a like number of instant ticket sell-in days and Lotto draws in Italy

Higher instant ticket printing in the current year

Income from continuing operations of $8 million compared to $116 million in the prior year period

Lower operating income, primarily driven by the items affecting Adjusted EBITDA as noted below

Foreign exchange loss versus foreign exchange gain in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Partially offset by reduced interest expense and provision for income taxes

Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million compared to $327 million in the prior-year period

High profit flow-through from elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot sales and associated LMA incentives in the prior year

Higher terminal sales and beneficial product mix in prior year

Incremental investments to drive sustainable long-term growth

Rebranding costs associated with separating Lottery from Gaming & Digital

Negative foreign currency translation

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.11 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.35 in the prior year; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.09 compared to $0.28 in the prior year driven by lower operating income, partially offset by reductions in net interest and income tax expense

Net debt of $5.0 billion compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024, including an approximate $130 million impact from fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate; net debt leverage of 2.8x pro forma for $2 billion committed debt reduction expected following the closing of the Gaming & Digital sale transaction

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2025; $0.6 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.5 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Other Developments

On March 14, 2025, the Company successfully executed a €1 billion term loan due 2030

€500 million drawn and used for repayment of borrowings under credit facilities

€500 million committed but undrawn; to be utilized if awarded Italy Lotto license

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Record date of May 29, 2025

Payment date of June 12, 2025

Full Year 2025 Outlook

Given lower U.S. multi-state jackpot activity and the current worsening macroeconomic environment, the Company now expects revenue of approximately $2.55 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.10 billion, which align with the low end of the original ranges provided in February 2025; cash from operations is now expected to be a use of approximately $350 million, primarily to account for the incremental FX impact on the first two installments of the Italy Lotto license fee

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

May 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, continuous investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Full Year 2025 Outlook and Guidance Policy

Given lower U.S. multi-state jackpot activity and the current worsening macroeconomic environment, the Company now expects revenue of approximately $2.55 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.10 billion, which align with the low end of the original ranges provided in February 2025; cash from operations is now expected to be a use of approximately $350 million, primarily to account for the incremental FX impact on the first two installments of the Italy Lotto license fee.

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

















Constant





Q1'25

Q1'24





Currency

Revenue





Y/Y Change

Change (1)

Service

















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

500

514

(3) %

(1) %

U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

17

31

(46) %

(46) %

Upfront license fee amortization

(48)

(50)

3 %

- %

Other

89

124

(28) %

(25) %

Total service revenue

557

619

(10) %

(8) %





















Product sales

26

42

(39) %

(35) %

Total revenue

583

661

(12) %

(10) %





















Income from continuing operations

8

116

(93) %





Operating income

138

219

(37) %

(35) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

250

327

(24) %

(22) %





















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.1 %) (3) (0.2 %)









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(46.1 %)

(0.8 %)









Total

(3.8 %)

(0.3 %)





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.3 %) (3) (2.6 %)









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(46.1 %)

(0.8 %)









Total

(6.9 %)

(2.4 %)





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.7 %) (3) 4.4 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

5.2 % (3) 2.6 %

















































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 4 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where IGT is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the

same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods (3) Global instant ticket & draw games same-store sales normalized for leap year in the U.S. and Rest of world in 2024 and like number of sell-in days and Lotto

draws in Italy were +1.4%, with U.S. -0.2%, Italy +2.0%, and Rest of world 6.4%



































Constant





Q1'25

Q1'24





Currency









Y/Y Change

Change (1)





















Same-store revenue growth (%) at constant currency (Same-store sales inclusive of contract mix) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

(0.7) %

1.5 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(46.4) %

(0.9) %









Total

(3.3) %

1.4 %





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.6) %

(2.6) %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

(46.4) %

(0.9) %









Total

(8.0) %

(2.3) %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

(1.0) %

4.8 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

5.1 %

(0.6) %





































































Revenue (by geography)

















U.S. & Canada

259

322

(20) %

(19) %

Italy

246

254

(3) %

(1) %

Rest of world

79

85

(7) %

(3) %

Total revenue

583

661

(12) %

(10) %









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 4 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store revenue represents the change in same-store sales net of contract mix

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the three months ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Service revenue 557

619 Product sales 26

42 Total revenue 583

661







Cost of services 305

304 Cost of product sales 22

26 Selling, general and administrative 104

102 Research and development 11

11 Other operating expense, net 3

- Total operating expenses 445

443







Operating income 138

219







Interest expense, net 46

53 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 33

(11) Other non-operating expense, net 4

4 Total non-operating expenses 82

46







Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 56

173 Provision for income taxes 48

57 Income from continuing operations 8

116 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 52

13 Net income 60

128 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations 31

45 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations 2

2 Net income attributable to IGT PLC 27

82







Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common

share - basic (0.11)

0.35 Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common

share - diluted (0.11)

0.35 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.13

0.41 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.13

0.40 Weighted-average shares - basic 202

200 Weighted-average shares - diluted 202

203

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













March 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

631

584 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

108

120 Trade and other receivables, net

432

468 Inventories, net

113

113 Other current assets

124

114 Assets held for sale

4,806

4,765 Total current assets

6,215

6,165 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

607

581 Property, plant and equipment, net

88

85 Operating lease right-of-use assets

99

102 Goodwill

2,668

2,650 Intangible assets, net

86

89 Other non-current assets

578

606 Total non-current assets

4,126

4,113 Total assets

10,340

10,278









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

688

718 Current portion of long-term debt

216

208 Other current liabilities

602

619 Liabilities held for sale

1,003

1,142 Total current liabilities

2,510

2,687 Long-term debt, less current portion

5,463

5,153 Deferred income taxes

167

170 Operating lease liabilities

80

83 Other non-current liabilities

127

125 Total non-current liabilities

5,836

5,530 Total liabilities

8,346

8,217 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,642

1,652 Non-controlling interests

353

409 Shareholders' equity

1,994

2,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,340

10,278

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income 60

128 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 52

13 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:





Amortization of upfront license fees 48

50 Depreciation 45

41 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 33

(11) Amortization 9

8 Stock-based compensation 7

9 Deferred income taxes (18)

5 Other non-cash items, net 6

4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:





Trade and other receivables 51

(45) Inventories 1

(2) Accounts payable (54)

(25) Accrued interest payable (25)

(37) Accrued income taxes 56

6 Other assets and liabilities 1

(53) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 168

65 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 55

55 Net cash provided by operating activities 224

120







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (76)

(35) Other (2)

(2) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (78)

(37) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (39)

(46) Net cash used in investing activities (116)

(83)







Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 540

- Net payments of short-term borrowings -

(9) Net payments on financial liabilities (77)

(63) Net repayments of Revolving Credit Facilities (130)

(72) Principal payments on long-term debt (208)

- Dividends paid (40)

- Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (11)

(100) Return of capital - non-controlling interests -

(10) Other (19)

1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 54

(253) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations (133)

(9) Net cash used in financing activities (79)

(262)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 29

(225) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 19

(18) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 775

739 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 823

497 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 84

83 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations 739

414







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:





Interest paid 72

91 Income taxes paid 9

46

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 748

748 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 810

777 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 748

748 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 539

517 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 746

746 4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030 534

513 Senior Secured Notes 4,125

4,050







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 428

619 Euro Term Loan Facilities due September 2030 538

- Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 344

157 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 27

328 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,463

5,153







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 216

208 Current portion of long-term debt 216

208







Total debt 5,679

5,361







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 631

584 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Term Loan Facility due September 2030 1

- Net debt 5,047

4,777















Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended

March 31,



2025

2024 Income from continuing operations

8

116 Provision for income taxes

48

57 Interest expense, net

46

53 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

33

(11) Other non-operating expense, net

4

4 Operating income

138

219 Depreciation

45

41 Amortization - service revenue (1)

48

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

7

6 Amortization - purchase accounting

2

3 Stock-based compensation

7

9 Other

3

- Adjusted EBITDA

250

327



















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

168

65 Capital expenditures

(76)

(35) Free Cash Flow

92

30





For the three months ended March 31,





2025

2024





Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (2)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact (2)

Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT

PLC - diluted









(0.11)









0.35





























Adjustments:

























Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

0.16

(0.02)

0.18

(0.06)

0.02

(0.08)

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

Other (non-recurring adjustments)

0.01

-

0.01

-

-

-

Net adjustments









0.20









(0.07)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to

IGT PLC - diluted









0.09









0.28

















































Reported effective tax rate









85.3 %









33.1 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









47.8 %









38.2 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)









204 (3)









203 (3)





































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



















(2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC