Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0H0YX | ISIN: IL0010952641 | Ticker-Symbol: CMZ
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 09:08
61,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMTEK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMTEK LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,5063,5015:05
60,5063,5015:05
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 13:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Record Results For The First Quarter Of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Q1 revenues of $118.6 million with strong profitability;

Expects continued growth in Q2 2025 with revenue guidance of $120 -123 million

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

2025 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Record revenues of $118.6 million, a 22% YoY increase;
  • GAAP gross margin of 51.0% and non-GAAP gross margin of 52.1%;
  • GAAP operating income of $32.7 million (up 54% YoY) and non-GAAP operating income of $37.3 million (up 29% YoY), representing operating margins of 27.6% and 31.5%, respectively; and
  • GAAP net income of $34.3 million (up 38% YoY) and non-GAAP net income of $38.7 million (up 24% YoY); GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.79.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth in the second quarter of 2025 with a revenue range of $120 -123 million, representing approximately a growth of 17-20%, year-over-year.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We have kicked off 2025 with record quarterly revenues and significantly improved profitability. Our primary growth driver for the coming years is advanced packaging, with a strong emphasis on high-performance computing (HPC) to support AI applications. This includes emerging technologies such as the projected upcoming transition from HBM3e to HBM4 devices next year, as well as the next generation of CoWoS and CoWoS-like solutions. These innovations are expected to create increased demand for new tools with enhanced technical capabilities."

Continued Mr. Amit, "We are well-positioned competitively, strengthened by the successful launch of two new models: the Eagle G5 and the Hawk. Both systems support the new and latest packaging technologies and have been very well received by our customers, who value their advanced performance and versatility."

Mr. Amit concluded, "Regarding the geopolitical landscape and tariff uncertainty, we have not experienced any material impact on our business in terms of delays or order cancellations. With our manufacturing operations located in Israel and Europe, and the majority of our sales concentrated in Asia, we expect our exposure to tariffs to be immaterial."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $118.6 million. This compares to first quarter 2024 revenues of $97.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 22%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $60.6 million (51.0% of revenues), an increase of 35% compared to a gross profit of $44.8 million (46.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $61.8 million (52.1% of revenues), an increase of 26% compared to a gross profit of $49.2 million (50.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $32.7 million (27.6% of revenues), an increase of 54% compared to an operating income of $21.2 million (21.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $37.3 million (31.5% of revenues), an increase of 29% compared to $29.0 million (29.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an increase of 38% compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $38.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, an increase of 24% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of March 31, 2025, were $522.6 million compared to $501.2 million as of December 31, 2024, and $467.0 million as of March 31, 2024. During the first quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $23.6 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on May 13, 2025, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VOFAWbAeRqiMCPBMWSJtDQ

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industries' leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, and the related evolving regional conflicts; the continued demand and future contribution of HPC, HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and geographies; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes;our dependency on the semiconductor industry and the risk that adverse economic conditions, reduced capital expenditures, or cyclical downturns may negatively impact our results; the concentration of our business in certain Asia Pacific countries, particularly China, Taiwan, and Korea, which may be subject to trade restrictions, regulatory changes, or geopolitical tensions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2025 as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(In thousands)





March 31,



December 31,


2025



2024


U.S. Dollars



Assets













Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents


229,795



126,224

Short-term deposits


159,000



231,000

Marketable securities


32,745



30,813

Trade accounts receivable, net


100,402



99,471

Inventories


129,177



111,204

Other current assets


22,874



21,347







Total current assets


673,993



620,059



















Long-term deposits


20,000


26,000

Marketable securities


81,101


87,115

Long-term inventory


12,298


11,879

Deferred tax asset, net


3,090


3,090

Other assets, net


1,701


2,001

Property, plant and equipment, net


55,026


54,196

Intangible assets, net


12,467


13,357

Goodwill


74,345


74,345






Total non- current assets


260,028


271,983

Total assets


934,021


892,042




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

48,134


46,630

Other current liabilities

79,598


77,280





Total current liabilities

127,732


123,910





Long-term liabilities




Deferred tax liabilities, net

5,135


5,606

Other long-term liabilities

15,034


15,366

Convertible notes

198,198


197,925

Total long-term liabilities

218,367


218,897

Total liabilities

346,099


342,807





Commitments and contingencies








Shareholders' equity




Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at March
31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024;




47,695,582 issued shares at March 31, 2025 and 47,541,682 at December
31, 2024;




45,603,206 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 45,449,306 at December
31, 2024

177


177

Additional paid-in capital

218,715


214,931

Accumulated other comprehensive income

795


203

Retained earnings

370,133


335,822


589,820


551,133

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

(1,898)


(1,898)

Total shareholders' equity

587,922


549,235

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

934,021


892,042









Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,


Year ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2024


U.S. dollars







Revenues

118,638


97,010


429,234

Cost of revenues

58,074


52,287


219,283







Gross profit

60,564


44,723


209,951







Operating expenses:






Research and development

10,362


8,912


38,287

Selling, general and administrative

17,502


14,573


63,595







Total operating expenses

27,864


23,485


101,882







Operating profit

32,700


21,238


108,069







Financial income, net

5,433


5,610


23,169







Income before incomes taxes

38,133


26,848


131,238







Income tax expense

(3,822)


(2,049)


(12,723)







Net income

34,311


24,799


118,515













Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.75


0.55


2.62













Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.70


0.51


2.63







Weighted average number of






ordinary shares outstanding:












Basic

45,561


45,074


45,279







Diluted

49,286


49,253


49,369

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended
March 31,


Year ended
December 31,


2025


2024


2024


U.S. dollars


U.S. dollars

Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

34,311


24,799


118,515

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

650


3,384


5,334

Share-based compensation

3,710


3,118


14,775

Non-GAAP net income

38,671


31,301


138,624







Non -GAAP net income per share, diluted

0.79


0.63


2.83







Gross margin on GAAP basis

51.0 %


46.1 %


49.6 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

60,564


44,723


209,951

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

610


3,972


5,802

Share-based compensation

584


398


2,197

Non-GAAP gross profit

61,758


49,093


217,950

Non- GAAP gross margin

52.1 %


50.6 %


50.8 %







Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

32,700


21,238


108,069

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

928


4,671


7,455

Share-based compensation

3,710


3,118


14,775

Non-GAAP operating income

37,338


29,027


130,299

(1) During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $3.4 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million, for both periods. This amount recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $1.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $5.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $3.4 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $0.4 million re-organization expenses, recorded under the general and administrative expenses line item. (5) $2.1 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

Media Contacts:

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.