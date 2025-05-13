Leap Therapeutics, Inc.: Leap Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Leap Highlights:

Reported positive data from the randomized, controlled Part B of the Phase 2 DeFianCe study of sirexatamab (DKN-01) plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy in second-line colorectal cancer (CRC) patients demonstrating significantly higher overall response rate (ORR) and longer progression-free survival (PFS) across DKK1 -high and VEGF-naïve subgroups

Hosted virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event featuring Zev A. Wainberg, MD, to further discuss the positive data and patient benefit from the DeFianCe study

Presented preclinical data of FL-501, a novel GDF-15 neutralizing antibody, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025 Annual Meeting

Strategic restructuring to prioritize clinical development of sirexatamab in CRC and advancing FL-501 in preclinical development, resulting in an approximately 50% reduction in workforce

"In the first quarter of 2025, sirexatamab, our novel anti- DKK1 antibody, continued to demonstrate encouraging efficacy, including statistically significant higher ORR and longer PFS in both DKK1 -high and VEGF-naïve second-line CRC patients. With 42 patients currently remaining on study drug, 25 in the sirexatamab arm and 17 in the control arm, we continue to be optimistic about the maturing dataset in the full population and look forward to upcoming data updates this quarter," said Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Leap. "In this difficult market environment, we focused our resources to position Leap to advance sirexatamab in CRC and FL-501 preclinically in order to provide the greatest value for our shareholders. I would like to personally thank all of our colleagues who have been impacted by this decision and express my appreciation for their contributions and dedication to provide meaningful new treatment options to cancer patients."

DKN-01 Development Update

Reported updated clinical data from Part B of the DeFianCe Study of sirexatamab plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy in CRC patients. In March 2025, the Company announced updated preliminary data from Part B of the DeFianCe study (NCT05480306), a Phase 2, open-label, global study of sirexatamab in combination with bevacizumab and chemotherapy (Sirexatamab Arm) compared to bevacizumab and chemotherapy (Control Arm) in patients with MSS CRC who have received one prior systemic therapy for advanced disease. Updated data from the study is expected this quarter. In patients with high DKK1 levels (upper quartile, n=44), the Sierxatamab Arm had a statistically significant 32% higher ORR, 3.5 month longer PFS, and OS compared to the Control Arm In patients who had not received prior anti-VEGF therapy (n=95), the Sirexatamab Arm had a statistically significant 22% higher ORR and 2.6 month longer PFS compared to the Control Arm, with OS not mature but favoring the Sirexatamab Arm With a higher number of patients remaining on study drug in the Sirexatamab Arm compared to the Control Arm (25 vs. 17), PFS in the full intent-to-treat population continues to mature with a tail population advantage for the Sirexatamab Arm The strong signal from the DeFianCe study supports a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate sirexatamab plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy in second-line MSS CRC patients with high DKK1 levels or in patients who have not received prior anti-VEGF therapy





Pipeline Updates

Presented new preclinical data of FL-501 at the AACR 2025 Annual Meeting. FL-501 is a first-in-class GDF-15 neutralizing antibody targeting the cachexia pathway, a condition commonly associated with poor outcomes in cancer patients. In humanized FcRn mouse studies, FL-501 demonstrated a 2-3-fold longer half-life and 50% reduced clearance compared to its wild-type precursor and ponsegromab In mouse cachexia models using GDF-15-overexpressing colorectal cancer cells, FL-501 fully restored body composition, comparably or better than clinical-stage antibodies visugromab and ponsegromab In a non-small cell lung cancer patient-derived xenograft model, FL-501 effectively countered cisplatin-induced weight loss, restoring body weight, composition, and condition scores These findings, as well as a favorable safety profile and strong pharmacodynamic activity, support advancing FL-501 as a potentially best-in-class molecule

FL-501 is a first-in-class GDF-15 neutralizing antibody targeting the cachexia pathway, a condition commonly associated with poor outcomes in cancer patients.

Business Updates

Engaged leading financial advisor to explore business development opportunities to further the development of sirexatamab. Strong signals from the DeFianCe study supports a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in second-line CRC, which represents a significant potential global market opportunity.





Strong signals from the DeFianCe study supports a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial in second-line CRC, which represents a significant potential global market opportunity. Announced strategic restructuring to prioritize clinical focus on the development of sirexatamab in CRC. Leap is realigning its resources in order to prioritize the clinical development of sirexatamab in CRC and advancing FL-501 preclinically. As part of the strategic restructuring, the Company has reduced its workforce by approximately 50%.

Selected First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Loss was $15.4 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $13.8 million for the first quarter 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses.

Research and development expenses were $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in clinical trial costs due to the expansion of the size of Part B of the DeFianCe study and the increase in activity associated with the end of Part C of the DisTinGuish study. There was also an increase of $0.1 million in manufacturing costs related to clinical trial material and manufacturing campaigns and an increase of $0.1 million in consulting fees associated with research and development activities.

General and administrative expenses were $3.0 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.4 million decrease in professional fees and a $0.1 million decrease in stock based compensation expense.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.7 million at March 31, 2025.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, sirexatamab (DKN-01), is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. Sirexatamab is being studied in patients with colorectal cancer. Leap's pipeline also includes FL-501, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the growth and differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15) protein, in preclinical development. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31















2025

2024





















Operating expenses:









Research and development

$ 12,911

$ 11,299

General and administrative

3,006

3,526





Total operating expenses

15,917

14,825 Loss from operations

(15,917)

(14,825) Interest income

437

775 Interest expense

(6)

- Australian research and development incentives

55

246 Foreign currency loss

(4)

(16) Net loss





$ (15,435)

$ (13,820)





















Net loss per share













Basic and Diluted

$ (0.37)

$ (0.51)





















Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic and diluted

41,268,894

27,014,100













Leap Therapeutics, Inc.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets



















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)













































March 31,

December 31,















2025

2024















(Unaudited)

























Assets













Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,713

$ 47,249

Research and development incentive receivable

711

704

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

446

86









Total current assets

33,870

48,039























Right of use assets, net

152

262

Research and development incentive receivable, net of current portion

55

-

Deposits



802

823









Total assets

$ 34,879

$ 49,124 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 6,357

$ 4,743

Accrued expenses

6,992

8,536

Income tax payable

536

531

Lease liability - current portion

154

266









Total current liabilities

14,039

14,076





















Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

0 shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 240,000,000 shares authorized; 41,439,529 and 38,329,894

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

41

38

Additional paid-in capital

503,718

502,501

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(113)

(120)

Accumulated deficit

(482,806)

(467,371)









Total stockholders' equity

20,840

35,048









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 34,879

$ 49,124

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)















(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31,















2025

2024

















Cash used in operating activities

$ (14,480)

$ (15,516) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(61)

29 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

5

(235) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(14,536)

(15,722) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

47,249

70,643 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 32,713

$ 54,921

SOURCE Leap Therapeutics, Inc.