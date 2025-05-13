Silicon Labs Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 5, 2025.

"Silicon Labs drove strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth as design wins across multiple end markets continued ramping in the first quarter of 2025," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting trade dynamics, we remain confident in Silicon Labs' ability to outperform the market given our leadership position in secular high-growth applications and consistent share gains."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $178 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $96 million, up 47% year-over-year

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $82 million, up 99% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 55.0%

GAAP operating expenses were $130 million

GAAP operating loss was $32 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.94)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.4%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $105 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $7 million

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.08)

Business Highlights

Silicon Labs' first device in its next-generation Series 3 platform on 22nm process technology is now ramping into production. The Series 3 platform will be complementary to Series 2, with advancements in performance, capabilities, and features, including higher levels of compute and AI inference, as well as scalable memory architectures and backwards code compatibility with Series 2.





Announced its new Series 2 BG29 family of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) SoCs, designed to bring higher levels of compute and connectivity in ultra-compact form factor without compromising wireless performance. The BG29 family is ideal for today's most intensive Bluetooth LE applications like wearable medical devices, asset trackers, and smart sensors.





Introduced the BG22L and BG24L SoCs for Bluetooth ® LE optimized for common Bluetooth applications like asset tracking tags and small appliances. The BG22L brings the most competitive combination of security, processing power, and connectivity for high-volume, low-power applications. The BG24L SoC also includes the Silicon Labs accelerator for AI/ML applications and support for the latest in Bluetooth Channel Sounding in radio congested areas like warehouses, smart cities, and large residential apartment complexes.





LE optimized for common Bluetooth applications like asset tracking tags and small appliances. The BG22L brings the most competitive combination of security, processing power, and connectivity for high-volume, low-power applications. The BG24L SoC also includes the Silicon Labs accelerator for AI/ML applications and support for the latest in Bluetooth Channel Sounding in radio congested areas like warehouses, smart cities, and large residential apartment complexes. Announced that its MG26 family of wireless SoCs is now generally available through Silicon Labs and its distribution partners. As the industry's most advanced, high-performance Matter and concurrent multi-protocol solution to date, the MG26 SoC features double the Flash and RAM of other Silicon Labs multi-protocol devices, advanced AI/ML processing, and best-in-class security to empower developers to design future-proof Matter applications.

Business Outlook

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $185 to $200 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be between 55% to 57%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $129 million to $131 million

GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.55) to $(0.95)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 55% to 57%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $106 million to $108 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.01) to $0.19

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 5,

2025

March 30,

2024 Revenues $ 177,714

$ 106,375 Cost of revenues 79,937

51,306 Gross profit 97,777

55,069 Operating expenses:





Research and development 88,219

80,650 Selling, general and administrative 41,638

33,553 Operating expenses 129,857

114,203 Operating loss (32,080)

(59,134) Other income (expense):





Interest income and other, net 3,793

2,732 Interest expense (284)

(509) Loss before income taxes (28,571)

(56,911) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,899

(385) Net loss $ (30,470)

$ (56,526)







Loss per share:





Basic $ (0.94)

$ (1.77) Diluted $ (0.94)

$ (1.77)







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 32,465

31,910 Diluted 32,465

31,910









Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended April 5, 2025 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible

Asset Amortization

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 177,714













































Gross profit

97,777

55.0 %

$ 613

$ -

$ 98,390

55.4 %

























Research and development

88,219

49.6 %

12,007

5,437

70,775

39.8 %

























Selling, general and administrative

41,638

23.4 %

7,094

-

34,544

19.4 %

























Operating expenses

129,857

73.1 %

19,101

5,437

105,319

59.3 %

























Operating income (loss)

(32,080)

(18.1 %)

19,714

5,437

(6,929)

(3.9 %)





Three Months Ended April 5, 2025 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (30,470)

$ 19,714

$ 5,437

$ 2,583

$ (2,736)





















Diluted shares outstanding

32,465













32,465





















Diluted loss per share

$ (0.94)













$ (0.08)



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

July 5, 2025 Business Outlook

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

55% to 57%

- %

55% to 57%













Operating expenses

$129 to $131

$(23)

$106 to $108













Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.55) to $(0.95)

$0.74 to $0.94

$(0.01) to $0.19





** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $20.5 million, intangible asset amortization of $3.3 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



April 5,

2025

December 28,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,877

$ 281,607 Short-term investments 99,928

100,554 Accounts receivable, net 52,066

54,479 Inventories 83,397

105,639 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,402

59,754 Total current assets 618,670

602,033 Property and equipment, net 129,707

132,136 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 31,062

36,499 Other assets, net 73,668

75,617 Total assets $ 1,229,496

$ 1,222,674 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 53,819

$ 42,448 Deferred revenue and returns liability 6,478

3,073 Other current liabilities 59,422

52,362 Total current liabilities 119,719

97,883 Other non-current liabilities 41,358

44,770 Total liabilities 161,077

142,653 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued -

- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,473 and 32,458

shares issued and outstanding at April 5, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 96,838

78,227 Retained earnings 971,251

1,001,721 Accumulated other comprehensive income 327

70 Total stockholders' equity 1,068,419

1,080,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,229,496

$ 1,222,674

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

April 5,

2025

March 30,

2024 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (30,470)

$ (56,526) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 6,248

6,634 Amortization of other intangible assets 5,437

6,079 Stock-based compensation expense 19,714

13,612 Deferred income taxes (1,514)

(5,270) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 2,412

(3,321) Inventories 22,098

(3,958) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,973

(15,466) Accounts payable 9,234

(13,829) Other current liabilities and income taxes 11,870

1,554 Deferred revenue and returns liability 3,405

1,804 Other non-current liabilities (3,279)

(3,113) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 48,128

(71,800)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (19,728)

(9,794) Sales of marketable securities 10,005

25,763 Maturities of marketable securities 10,675

55,188 Purchases of property and equipment (4,852)

(2,047) Proceeds from sale of equity investment -

12,382 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,900)

81,492







Financing Activities





Payments on debt -

(45,000) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (958)

(1,048) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock -

341 Net cash used in financing activities (958)

(45,707)







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 43,270

(36,015) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281,607

227,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 324,877

$ 191,489

SOURCE Silicon Labs