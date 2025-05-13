Community.com: Community Appoints New C-Suite Leadership Team

New Leadership Team Signals Next Phase of Growth, Innovation and Customer-Centric Engagement

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Community , the leading conversational engagement platform that uses text messaging to build deeper, more meaningful relationships between brands, creators, organizations, and their audiences while driving lasting loyalty, today announced the appointment of six key executives to its leadership team. On the heels of announcing Jeremy Schultz as CEO in late 2024, these strategic appointments support Community's continued focus on strengthening product innovation, deepening customer relationships and accelerating the company's growth in its next phase of development.

New leadership appointments include:

Josh Rosenheck , Chief Strategy Officer. A Community co-founder, Josh will transition to this strategic role where he'll shape long-term product innovation and corporate development while supporting the company's commercial strategy.

Tim King , Chief Financial and Operating Officer. A hands-on and collaborative leader, Tim brings deep expertise across finance, B2B revenue operations, strategy, and M&A. He's committed to helping Community drive growth, streamline execution, and scale sustainably.

Tim Fimmers , Chief Technology Officer. A proven SaaS leader with experience delivering technical innovation at scale. Tim will guide Community's engineering teams to build and evolve features that help brands personalize engagement effortlessly.

Derek Skaletsky , Chief Product Officer. With deep product and data expertise, Derek will lead product strategy and innovation-driving Community's mission to spark meaningful interactions and enable hyper-personalized messaging that drives action.

Michelle Genser , Chief Marketing Officer. Most recently the CMO at Evotix, Michelle brings over two decades of experience in scaling SaaS companies. She will lead Community's brand and marketing efforts as the company expands its market leadership.

Chad Greeley , Chief Revenue Officer. Chad offers decades of revenue functions and sales experience, and will be focused on driving sustainable growth through innovative go-to-market strategies. He is already hard at work accelerating acquisition, retention, and lifetime customer value, while collaborating across teams to strengthen the customer experience.

These leadership appointments come at a time when Community is focused on expanding its capabilities to help brands better understand and engage their audiences. By allowing customers to leverage zero- and first-party data, Community eliminates the need for customers to guess what their audience wants, while ensuring direct access to their fan base. Messages are delivered directly to people's phones, resulting in significantly higher open and engagement rates-up to 500% greater than traditional marketing platforms.

"Today's consumers are tired of impersonal marketing. They want easy and authentic interactions that feel natural and relevant," said Jeremy Schultz, CEO of Community. "Community stands out against a commoditized text messaging industry with its ability to turn texting into a powerful dialogue engine. The platform makes it simple for brands to communicate with their audience, not just at them, to build stronger, more meaningful connections to drive audience engagement."

"Our new leadership team brings the vision and expertise needed to help expand our impact," said Robert Wolf, Chairman of Community's Board. "We're proud to build an innovative platform where creators and brands don't have to choose between scale and personalization-they can have both, with ease. With Community, conversational engagement isn't a chore. It's an opportunity to build lasting connections that inspire action."

About Community

Community is the leading two-way customer engagement platform that activates audiences with unmatched conversational engagement delivered via text messages. It connects businesses, brands, public figures, and creators with their audiences at scale - building trust, capturing insights, and increasing lifetime customer value. Transforming SMS from a transactional tool into a relationship-building channel, Community enables high-intent engagement through meaningful conversations that inspire action. The platform offers powerful segmentation capabilities to deliver personalized, meaningful messages to key audiences, giving brands the ability to engage authentically and free from the constraints of algorithms and disinformation.

Community is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Schultz, who joined in November 2024. The company was founded in 2019 by Guy Oseary, Ashton Kutcher, Josh Rosenheck, and Matthew Peltier. In 2022, Robert Wolf joined as Community's Chairman.

