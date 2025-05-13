Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
13.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
Dart Appraisal Launches New "Portfolio AVM" Product

Finanznachrichten News

TROY, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Dart Appraisal, an independent, nationwide appraisal management company (AMC), continues to expand its product offerings with the launch of its new Portfolio AVM solution. Built with speed, accuracy and scale in mind, Portfolio AVM is ideal for Lenders who service loans they originate and Servicers who purchase from the original lending institution. "We pride ourselves on listening to the needs of our customers and developing customized solutions to meet those needs. In this case, our clients were asking for a more cost-effective way to value large portions of their portfolio for both oversight and opportunity identification. All other methods, including traditional AVM pulls was just too cumbersome and cost prohibitive" said Michael Dresden, CEO of Dart Appraisal. "Portfolio AVM is our response to that need and another example of how Dart prioritizes and acts on the needs of our clients. We're excited about the early adoption of Portfolio AVM and encouraged by the positive feedback we've been receiving since product rollout".

An automated valuation model calculates an estimated property value by using mathematical models along with a database of similar properties. A Portfolio AVM can do this for thousands of properties at a time so that servicing. This allows Servicers to:

  • Reduce Risk through early identification of problematic loans

  • Remain Compliant through value audits to stay compliant with evolving regulations

  • Cross-Sell other products like HELOCs, Cash-out Refis, etc where LTV is healthy

Available nationwide, Portfolio AVM reporting includes a value range with confidence score.

Dart believes that the best way to get the most accurate valuation of a property is through a skilled, licensed appraiser. But we also know that a full appraisal is not always possible or required. So, if you are a Lender or Servicer who wants a quick, effective way to evaluate your loan portfolio, we'd love to discuss Portfolio AVM with you as well as our suite of other valuation products to see what best suits your specific needs.

You can email us at info@dartappraisal.com or call us at 888.DART.123

Contact Information
Lon Bollenbacher
VP, Marketing
lbollenbacher@dartappraisal.com

.

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dart-appraisal-launches-new-%22portfolio-avm%22-product-1026814

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
