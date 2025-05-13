ALT5 Sigma Corp: ALT5 Sigma Reports Record First Quarter 2025 and Announces Acquisition of Mswipe

Reports third consecutive record quarter for Fintech segment

Mswipe acquisition, expected to close early in Q2, will be immediately accretive upon close to revenue and EBITDA

Payment Card offering, already integrated with ALT5 Pay, to be immediately made available to existing 1000+ ALT Customers-

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1), a fintech, providing next generation blockchain-powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and safe-keeping of digital assets, is pleased to announce its financial highlights for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025, along with the execution of definitive agreements to acquire Mswipe (www.mswipe.ca).

Mswipe is a next-generation payment solutions provider offering multi-currency, fiat payment card services, along with crypto-enabled capabilities through its existing integration with the ALT5 platform. Its suite of physical and virtual cards, available on both the Visa® and Mastercard® networks, allows users to seamlessly spend traditional and digital currencies worldwide.

Built with robust compliance frameworks, advanced security protocols, and real-time exchange capabilities, Mswipe enables fast, secure, and borderless transactions. Delivered as a B2B solution, the combined Mswipe-ALT5 offering bridges the gap between the crypto economy and traditional financial, ensuring regulatory alignment, interoperability with existing payment networks, and a seamless user experience for institutional partners and their end-users.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Mswipe and to welcome their talented team to the ALT5 family," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma. "We've worked closely with them as a partner, and the integration between ALT5 and Mswipe technologies is already live with multiple customers. The ability to offer a fully integrated digital wallet, including support for crypto and stablecoin transactions, adds another strategic layer to our proprietary technology stack."

This capability-enabling instant conversion of stablecoin and other cryptocurrency balances into fiat, and allowing customers to pay merchants in their local currency-significantly expands real-world use cases for digital assets. ALT5 customers are actively seeking these solutions as they navigate the evolving DeFi landscape.

We are also pleased to report that Q1 2025 met our expectations, delivering another record quarter and pushing the Company's annualized run rate beyond $22M. We believe that the continued demand in early Q2, coupled with favorable regulatory tailwinds, positions ALT5 for sustained growth throughout the remainder of the fiscal year.

Fiscal First Quarter 2025

Key Highlights:

Fintech Revenues of $5.51 million

Adjusted EBITDA¹: for the Fintech segment $1.15 million, Biotech $(58) thousand and Corporate and other $(1.26) million - Total Adjusted EBITDA¹ $(168) thousand.

Gross Profit of $2.59 million (47%)

Cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million

Our acquisition of Alt5 Sigma closed on May 15, 2024; therefore, our results do not include any results of operations or cashflows from the Company's Fintech business until that date forward.

About ALT5 Sigma

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech, providing next generation blockchain-powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing settlement, payment and safe keeping of digital assets. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Founded in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation), provides next-generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma has processed over $5 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions since inception.

ALT5 Pay is an award-winning cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make cryptocurrency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

The Company is working on the separation of our biotech business that will move forward under "Alyea Therapeutics Corporation." Through its biotech activities, the Company is focused on bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties to treat conditions that cause chronic or severe pain. Our patented product, a novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone (JAN123), is being initially developed for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), an indication that causes severe, chronic pain generally affecting the arms or legs. The FDA has granted Jan123 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of CRPS.

¹Adjusted EBITDA

(000's omitted) 13 weeks ended March 29, 2025 13 weeks ended March 30, 2024 Fintech Biotech Corp Total Fintech Biotech Corp Total Net Income $ (631 ) $ (540 ) $ (1,690 ) $ (2,861 ) $ - $ (701 ) $ (1,443 ) $ (2,144 ) 1EBITDA Adjustments Depreciation/Amortization 728 482 - 1,210 - 639 - 639 Interest expense 376 - 344 720 - 252 - 252 Income taxes 285 285 - - (75 ) (75 ) Subtotal 1EBITDA Adj's 1,389 482 344 2,215 - 891 (75 ) 816 Other Adjustments Stock Compensation - 345 345 Unrealized Loss on Marketable Securities 190 190 Unrealized Gain on exchange transactions 87 87 - Realized Gain on exchange transactions 308 308 - Acquisition Costs 2 2 - Other 87 87 300 300 Subtotal Other Adjustments 395 - 89 484 - - 835 835 Total Adjustments 1,784 482 433 2,699 - 891 760 1,651 Adjusted 1EBITDA $ 1,153 $ (58 ) $ (1,257 ) $ (162 ) $ - $ 190 $ (683 ) $ (493 )

We evaluate the performance of our operations based on financial measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash or nonrecurring charges. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of the business, including the business' ability to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures, and to service its debt. Additionally, this measure is used by management to evaluate operating results and perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure that is customarily used by financial analysts to evaluate a company's financial performance, subject to certain adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations, as defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss and is indicative neither of our results of operations, nor of cash flows available to fund all our cash needs. It is, however, a measurement that the Company believes is useful to investors in analyzing its operating performance. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow provided by operating activities, and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As companies often define non-U.S. GAAP financial measures differently, Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by the Company, should not be compared to any similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

