Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 14th, 2025 at 2:pm ET ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-bsk-7/.

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Start-Up of New JV Company to Advance the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit To A Production Decision.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. Blue Sky is advancing its flagship Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit through a joint venture with subsidiaries of Corporación América Group. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services