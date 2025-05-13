Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Armstrong-Montoya to the Board of Directors. Additionally, the Company has established a "Special Advisory Board, Safety, Security and Sustainability". Current Directors, Hugh Devlin and Guy Wallis, have proposed and agreed to step down from the Board of Directors in-order to occupy roles on the Special Advisory Board.

Sarah has a legal background and previously worked at Xstrata Copper, Linklaters (Hong Kong) and Corrs Chambers Westgarth (Australia). For the last 15 years Sarah has worked with the Ivanhoe group of companies where she has held various senior management positions, directing transactions throughout Asia-Pacific, North America and Latin America. In 2016, Sarah was appointed as Vice President, General Counsel of Cordoba Minerals Corp (TSXV: CDB) and in June 2018 she was appointed as President of subsidiary company, Minerales Cordoba S.A.S., managing all in-country operations in Colombia. Sarah was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cordoba Minerals Corp in April 2021.

Royal Road's commitment to safety, security and sustainability drives long-term value and reinforces its reputation as a responsible exploration and development company. The Company has managed and maintained the security and well-being of its employees in often complicated and testing operating environments and has been formally recognized and awarded for its innovative approach to sustainability. The appointment of Hugh and Guy to the newly established Special Advisory Board ensures rigor, independent audit and experienced direction of Royal Road's ongoing operations and sustainability initiatives.

The Company also announces that, effective May 19, 2025, it has granted an aggregate 1,250,000 stock options to purchase ordinary shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of two (2) years to certain directors of the Company. The Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant. As of the date hereof, the outstanding options, including the options granted effective May 19, 2025, represent approximately 6% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company.

"We welcome Sarah to the Royal Road team where her unparalleled experience, especially with the internationally successful Ivanhoe Group, will greatly enhance and support our continued transition into the newly emerging jurisdictions of Saudi Arabia and Morocco whilst maintaining leverage to our extensive Colombian project portfolio." Said Jon Hill, Royal Road's Chairman. "Hugh, a joint founder of Royal Road and Guy, provide unequalled strategic and operational experience in highly challenging, socially sensitive environments. The establishment of the Special Advisory Board at this juncture speaks to the importance we place on safety, security and sustainability, especially as we rapidly expand drill-testing of the impressive exploration target portfolio our technical teams have assembled in our operating countries".

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

