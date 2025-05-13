Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Niner Pharma, a leading global API and pharmaceutical manufacturer, today announced plans to enter the US market with its 99% purity peptides. The Dubai-based company aims to address the current gap in high-purity peptide availability in the United States, with products expected to reach American customers by November-December 2025.

With sixteen manufacturing facilities across India, Vietnam, and Cambodia, and plans for expansion into Saudi Arabia, Niner Pharma brings eighteen years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing to the US market. The company's strategic entry comes at a time when the US faces challenges in sourcing high-quality peptides, with current market offerings falling below the 99% purity standard and heavily reliant on overseas country-imports affected by tariffs and supply chain issues.

"The United States represents a significant opportunity for Niner Pharma, as we've identified a clear need for higher quality peptide products that meet stringent industry standards," said the CEO of Niner Pharma. "Our goal is to make these essential compounds more affordable and accessible to hospitals, aesthetic clinics, and stem cell research facilities across America."

Niner Pharma's competitive advantage stems from its vertical integration capabilities, controlling the entire production process from peptide API to final formulations. Each of the company's existing facilities has the capacity to produce one million vials of peptides, ensuring enough supply to meet US market demand once regulatory approvals are secured.

The company is now navigating the US regulatory compliance process and is in discussions with potential strategic partners to establish a solid distribution network within the country. These partnerships are expected to be finalized by mid-2025, allowing for comprehensive market preparation before the official product launch.

"What sets Niner Pharma apart is our ability to manufacture peptide API in-house," the CEO explained. "Without quality API, you cannot create quality peptide formulations. This vertical integration gives us the flexibility to optimize pricing and supply chain efficiency, ultimately making these critical compounds more accessible to the US market."

Niner Pharma's in-house manufacturing processes adhere to the highest industry standards, producing pharmaceutical-grade peptides for commercial, research and development, and hospital applications. The company now supplies markets in Europe, the GCC region, and Southeast Asia, with the US expansion representing a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

Beyond simply entering a new market, Niner Pharma aims to contribute to the advancement of pharmaceutical research in the United States. "The US leads in pioneering advanced technology research, and Niner Pharma wants to be part of this growth and opportunity," said the CEO. "We intend to work hand-in-hand with innovative companies that require high-purity peptides, establishing long-term partnerships with local stakeholders."

Niner Pharma is a leading API and third-party manufacturer based in Dubai with sixteen manufacturing facilities across India, Vietnam, and Cambodia. With eighteen years of industry experience, the company specializes in pharmaceutical manufacturing, including peptides, vaccines, and contract manufacturing services. Niner Pharma strength lies in its vertical integration capabilities, allowing control of the entire production process from raw materials to finished products.

