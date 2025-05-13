Customer adopting Cognyte's latest investigative analytics solution to accelerate investigations through actionable insights and greater automation

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in software-driven technology for investigative analytics, today announced a deal for approximately $5 million with a law enforcement agency (LEA) in the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) region. With this initial contract, the LEA is deploying a suite of Cognyte solutions for greater innovation and automation to enhance its operational effectiveness, accelerate investigations and drive stronger outcomes across critical cases.

Confronted with complex criminal activity and increasingly sophisticated adversaries who exploit rapid advances in technology, the agency faced mounting pressure to deliver results quickly. It turned to Cognyte to equip its investigative units with advanced tools to turn growing volumes of data into fast, actionable insights. Cognyte's platform enables analysts and field teams to identify, investigate and prevent criminal activity, delivering faster results and helping protect citizens and communities.

"The customer turned to Cognyte to lead a significant upgrade of their investigative capabilities," said Efi Nuri, Cognyte's Chief Revenue Officer. "They needed proven technology that delivers clarity and drives real-world outcomes. Our ability to meet these urgent needs, both quickly and at scale, is fueling our growth and deepening our global impact. We look forward to building a trusted partnership and supporting their mission every step of the way."

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for the best possible outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte's investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

