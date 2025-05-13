U.K.'s Leading Food and Beverage Wholesaler Boosts Company Growth by 21 Percent

U.K. food and beverage wholesaler Country Fare Foodservice has deployed SugarCRM's sales-i, enabling the firm to boost revenues by 40 percent from its existing customer accounts.

Country Fare offers 4,500 products, including fresh produce, baked goods and dairy items. The company processes approximately 500 orders, delivering some 12,000 individual items to restaurants, cafés, and caterers throughout Southern England on a daily basis.

In wholesaling fresh dairy and produce, precise sales targeting is crucial any misstep can lead to spoilage, causing products and profits to literally go to waste.

The sales-i solution pinpoints when a customer's buying habits shift, allowing Country Fare to take action and save the sale from competitors, boosting company growth by 21 percent. "Much of our sales success is due to sales-i. It's become so ingrained in our daily work that working without it would be like a construction worker missing a hammer or screwdriver," said Gareth Roberts, account manager at Country Fare.

"sales-i lets us analyze data from multiple angles comparing year-on-year trends, short-term changes, and specific product gaps," he said.

Country Fare has realized a 20 percent time savings by using sales-i to generate real-time customer spending reports once a manual process now streamlined through smart automation.

"With comprehensive sales insights, Country Fare can spot issues early and uncover new opportunities, strengthening customer retention and gaining a competitive edge in customer interactions," said James Frampton, SugarCRM's Chief Revenue Officer. "Sugar sales-i provides the ability to engage with clarity, sell with consistency, and close with confidence."

Learn more about how Country Fare is accelerating sales via intelligent account management with sales-i.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM software solutions help sales teams reach their highest potential. Designed to cut through complexity, prioritize opportunities, and increase upsell using the resources they already have, SugarCRM is ideal for complex, relationship-driven industries such as manufacturing, wholesale and distribution looking to accelerate growth and drive smarter decision-making.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM to engage with clarity, sell with consistency and close with confidence. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

