Suralink, the leading client collaboration platform for accountants, today unveiled the industry's first fully-integrated Request-to-Test solution with the launch of its new product Workpaper Suite and a collection of new AI automation and collaboration capabilities called Assessment Hub. These new products are the first in a wave of innovations Suralink will be releasing as the company focuses on addressing the Client Readiness Gap, the primary challenge impacting accounting firms and their clients today.

Suralink's Workpaper Suite is seamlessly connected with the company's industry-leading Request List Management solution, and brings the power of Suralink's cloud platform and collaboration capabilities directly into desktop Excel. Workpaper Suite provides a full range of automated testing and document matching capabilities, and goes beyond legacy add-in tools to boost productivity, enhance security, and strengthen client collaboration through every step of the engagement process:

Automated document syncing between requests and workpapers, enabling workpapers to always have the latest client-provided information.

between requests and workpapers, enabling workpapers to always have the latest client-provided information. Seamless collaboration with clients via pinned comments that can be created directly within Excel-based workpapers.

with clients via pinned comments that can be created directly within Excel-based workpapers. Cloud-based document storage so that Excel files don't crash, aren't downloaded onto desktops, and don't need to be manually deleted within each workpaper at the end of an engagement.

so that Excel files don't crash, aren't downloaded onto desktops, and don't need to be manually deleted within each workpaper at the end of an engagement. AI-powered document analysis that enables faster document review and testing.

"For years, accounting firms have struggled with inefficiencies in the engagement process that have steadily eroded profitability and the client experience," said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. "With Workpaper Suite and our fully-integrated Request-to-Test solution, we're closing these critical gaps while also setting a new standard for efficiency and collaboration-for firms and their clients. The launch of Workpaper Suite is just the first mile marker on a larger, innovative product roadmap we look forward to delivering."

"These solutions are a game-changer," said Steve Devich, CIO at Rea Associates. "Having our PBC solution connected with our workpaper preparation will not only help us make engagements more efficient, but will also allow us to collaborate with our clients in a more secure, connected way."

Early research shows firms have the potential to reduce the number of hours to complete an engagement by at least 25% and increase realization rates by 15 percentage points by using Suralink's fully-integrated Request-to-Test solution.

Alongside the launch of Workpaper Suite, Suralink also announced the launch of Assessment Hub, a new collection of capabilities within its flagship Request List Management product, which includes:

Quick navigation file preview. Quickly preview and search files without downloading them. Users can instantly filter for newly uploaded documents, search and highlight matched text, and navigate across requests, all in a single, streamlined view.

Quickly preview and search files without downloading them. Users can instantly filter for newly uploaded documents, search and highlight matched text, and navigate across requests, all in a single, streamlined view. Pinned comments for smarter collaboration. Add comments and tag firm or client users directly on documents, whether they're PDFs, spreadsheets, or images.

Add comments and tag firm or client users directly on documents, whether they're PDFs, spreadsheets, or images. AI-powered "ask anything" search. Quickly search documents using natural language queries to locate details like invoice numbers or contract terms. AI highlights the exact source, eliminating the need to read through every page.

Quickly search documents using natural language queries to locate details like invoice numbers or contract terms. AI highlights the exact source, eliminating the need to read through every page. Enhanced user interface. Firm and client users can now enjoy an even more intuitive design that further improves upon Suralink's market-leading ease of use while preserving all the core functionality.

Workpaper Suite and Assessment Hub are currently in early access and will be available for firms to start using in the next few weeks. To learn more about Workpaper Suite, visit suralink.com/workpaper-suite. For more information about Suralink, visit suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink is the leading client collaboration platform for today's accountants and is dedicated to addressing the Client Readiness Gap. Suralink's secure platform centralizes request and document management, enables workpaper preparation and review, improves visibility and accountability, and ensures teams and clients stay aligned and collaborative throughout engagement progress.

With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client collaboration platform helps firms drive growth, increase profitability, improve customer satisfaction, and mitigate risk.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 800,000 users worldwide.

