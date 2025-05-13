Strategic partnerships enhance and optimize technology stacks for joint customers

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that it has added 10 global technology integration partners over the past quarter. These integrations increase the functionality and efficiency of organizations' existing technology stacks with added benefits from Armis' platform and solutions.

"Relying on siloed security solutions is no longer enough to gain a comprehensive, real-time understanding of an organization's attack surface," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder at Armis. "Integrating Armis' best-in-class platform with other leading vendors' offerings empowers businesses to consolidate their technology stacks. By driving greater value in their security investments, organizations can ensure their entire attack surface is continuously defended and managed."

New Armis global technology integration partners include AnzenOT, Brinqa, ColorTokens, EasyVista, SaltyCloud, Salvador Tech, SIGA, Spectro Cloud, Stellar Cyber, and Synqly. From compliance to network security, vulnerability management and more, these integrations help joint customers solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges and further enhance Armis' growing partner ecosystem.

When asked about the benefits of partnering with Armis, executives from new and existing partner organizations shared the following:

"By leveraging the Armis Centrix platform, we are able to help customers understand their device landscape, prioritize risks, and adjust recovery objectives for each asset. This integration creates a comprehensive cybersecurity solution covering protection, detection, rapid response, and immediate recovery. It offers a truly resilience-focused platform to ensure operational and business continuity." Amit Hammer, CEO, Salvador Tech

"?Elisity and Armis are fundamentally changing how healthcare organizations approach cyber-physical security. By combining the cyber exposure management capabilities of Armis Centrix with our non-disruptive segmentation and least-privilege policies, we help joint customers like Main Line Health secure their vital clinical infrastructure, minimizing downtime and ensuring that the technology supporting life-saving treatments is always protected and available." James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity

"We're excited to partner with Armis and bring the power of Armis Centrix into our integration framework. Synqly is the first integration platform purpose-built for cybersecurity, enabling security vendors, IT operations teams, and managed service providers to build high-quality, native integrations. This partnership allows customers to expand their ecosystem with Armis' leading cyber exposure management capabilities, resulting in improved operational efficiency and a more robust cybersecurity posture." Joel Bauman, Co-Founder and CEO of Synqly

Armis continues to experience great demand driven by its award-winning Cyber Exposure Management Platform, Armis Centrix. The company was recently recognized in the CRN Security 100 list, named to Inc.'s Best in Business and won five Global InfoSec Awards, including "Best Solution" for Cyber Exposure Management.

Learn more about Armis' global technology integration partners here.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513936193/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Rebecca Cradick

Vice President, Global Communications

Armis

pr@armis.com