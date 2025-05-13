Salesloft Inc.: Salesloft Launches 15 New AI Agents to Drive Pipeline Efficiency and Full-Cycle Sales Execution

Spring 2025 release also adds new enterprise features and conversation intelligence enhancements

ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today announced an expansion of its AI capabilities with 15 new autonomous agents that reduce manual work and accelerate sales execution. With a total of 26 AI agents now available or in development, the Salesloft platform provides end-to-end agentic support across the revenue cycle.

"Salesloft AI agents are purpose-built for sellers. This isn't automation for the sake of efficiency; it's intelligent support that helps reps prioritize the right deals, personalize every interaction, and move faster with confidence," said Mark Niemiec, Chief Revenue Officer at Salesloft. "In seconds, agents handle work that used to take hours. The result is smarter execution, stronger pipeline conversion, and better visibility for leaders to coach effectively and run the business with more precision."

Salesloft agents are designed to act, not just analyze. They are context-aware, proactive, and built for real workflows. They help sellers focus on the right accounts, interpret deal signals, and take timely action at scale, including:

Account Research Agent - Turns hours of manual research into minutes by synthesizing buyer signals, firmographic data, and CRM context into a single view with recommended messaging.

- Turns hours of manual research into minutes by synthesizing buyer signals, firmographic data, and CRM context into a single view with recommended messaging. Buyer Identification Agent - Surfaces verified decision-makers inside and outside the CRM, helping reps target the right people without switching tools.

- Surfaces verified decision-makers inside and outside the CRM, helping reps target the right people without switching tools. Deal Summary Agent - Gives managers a clear, AI-generated summary of each deal, including risks, engagement history, and next steps.

- Gives managers a clear, AI-generated summary of each deal, including risks, engagement history, and next steps. "Ask Salesloft" Agent - A chat-based experience for reps and leaders to get instant answers from Salesloft data, spanning accounts, opportunities, meetings, and more.

Early Access Customers Report Greater Seller Efficiency and Impact:

"Our team was already doing account research, but now it's even better because it's inside Salesloft. The agent not only pulls in a lot of sources but also offers sales angles based on all of the information-that's really cool," said Adelle Bonavire, Senior Director of Sales Strategy at PTC.

"The fact that the tool does the research solidifies the aspect that this is a tool for the salesperson to actually be more effective. Hours of our week are now being given back to us, and not having to do the same level of account research has been completely game changing," said Andres Quijano, Sales Manager at Envirosuite.

In addition to new AI agents, the Spring 2025 release introduces key platform enhancements that strengthen integration, insight, and scalability for modern revenue teams:

Conversation Intelligence Enhancements - Provide deeper insights from sales calls with more comprehensive data extraction, analytics, and reporting to help keep deals on track.

- Provide deeper insights from sales calls with more comprehensive data extraction, analytics, and reporting to help keep deals on track. Enterprise-Grade Flexibility, Customization, and Control - Multi-team enterprise management allows system administrators to seamlessly move between Salesloft instances, creating better visibility across enterprise organizations and the ability to scale with ease.

- Multi-team enterprise management allows system administrators to seamlessly move between Salesloft instances, creating better visibility across enterprise organizations and the ability to scale with ease. iPaaS Integrations - Connect external data from systems like Snowflake or Databricks into Salesloft workflows via Workato, Tray.io, or Zapier. These integrations help teams get more out of their tech investments and accelerate time-to-value by bringing enterprise data directly into seller workflows.

- Connect external data from systems like Snowflake or Databricks into Salesloft workflows via Workato, Tray.io, or Zapier. These integrations help teams get more out of their tech investments and accelerate time-to-value by bringing enterprise data directly into seller workflows. No-Code Signals and Custom Plays - Give teams a faster and easier way to turn their proprietary data into action. Without needing custom APIs or engineering support, customers can create signals from any account, person, or opportunity field. This makes it simple to personalize workflows and act first on what matters most.

Salesloft AI agents give revenue teams a simpler, faster way to take action and win. To explore the full list of agents and innovations, visit: http://salesloft.com/innovation/feature-releases/spring-2025-product-update

