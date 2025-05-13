Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Ecosystem Reaches 300 Technology Integrations, Drives New Opportunities for MSPs and ISVs

Growing network of integrations drives automation, improves quality, and enhances efficiency across tools and services, enabling ISVs to meet the needs of MSPs

SHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 13, 2025, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, today announces a significant milestone in the Acronis Technology Ecosystem, which now includes nearly 300 integrations, reinforcing its position as one of the largest vendor ecosystems in the managed service provider (MSP) space. Acronis remains committed to empowering MSPs and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) by providing integrations, enhanced automation, and a robust platform to drive mutual growth and innovation.

Since its founding, the Acronis Technology Partner Programhas experienced steady growth, averaging 40 new integrations each year. With nearly 300 integrations, the expanded Acronis ecosystem enables MSPs to consolidate multiple tools on a single platform, boosting operational efficiency and accelerating service adoption. By integrating a wide range of tools into the Acronis platform, MSPs can reduce the complexity of managing multiple systems and free up valuable resources. This not only enhances efficiency but also expands service offerings and ultimately boosts profitability.

Interest from MSP-focused technology companies seeking to integrate into the Acronis platform has risen significantly over the last year. Acronis technology partners span a diverse range of categories providing ISVs visibility and access to Acronis' MSP community of over 21,000 active partners. New technology partners that've joined the Acronis Ecosystem include Actifile, Auvik, Josys, RealVNC, SIGNL4, Storage Guardian, and Timus Networks. These integrations enhance the capabilities of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloudpartners with solutions for data archiving, encryption and data loss prevention (DLP), SaaS management, remote desktop and assistance, cloud management, secure access service edge (SASE) and zero trust network access (ZTNA), as well as advanced alerting and notifications.

"The Acronis Cyber Protect platform is designed to boost MSP productivity and growth with natively integrated endpoint management, cybersecurity, and data protection, and with an open ecosystem to consolidate operations across any number of tools MSPs need to meet customer needs," said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. "There are multiple tools MSPs may have in their arsenal, that's why we focus on integrating with the tools MSPs already rely on. Many MSPs already depend on Acronis for cybersecurity, backup and endpoint management, while also using platforms and products from other vendors. Acronis partners collectively activated over 11,000 integrations, including widely used integrations with other RMMs and PSAs as well as with Microsoft tools such as Intune, Entra ID, and Sentinel."

The Acronis CyberApp Standard development framework enables ISVs to quickly integrate and deploy their applications within the Acronis platform. This streamlined process opens the door to collaborative growth opportunities by giving ISVs access to Acronis' extensive global network of over 21,000 service providers-enhancing visibility, expanding reach, and driving new business potential.

The most widely used integrations within the Acronis Ecosystem include Atera, ConnectWise, HaloPSA, Microsoft Intune, LogMeIn, and Jamf. Integration partners Rewstand Auvikhave experienced strong growth and increased momentum since joining the Acronis Ecosystem.

"Partnering with Acronis has been a game-changer for Rewst," said Charlie Tomeo, CRO at Rewst. "Acronis' ecosystem and commitment to collaboration have helped expand our market reach. Acronis remains a top integration for MSPs to automate backup workflows, saving technicians from manually installing agents and monitoring devices. We increased our investment this year to help even more partners worldwide realize the value of the Rewst-Acronis partnership."

John Harden, Director, Strategy & Technology Evangelism at Auvik, adds: "We like to meet customers where they work. The Acronis platform's unified approach enables us to do that with our Auvik SaaS Management offering. Here at Auvik, we're thrilled to be part of this dynamic ecosystem and grow within it."

Acronis partners benefit from accelerated partnership opportunities, joint marketing initiatives, co-branded campaigns, and access to Marketing Development Funds (MDF). Acronis also offers a range of programs designed to help vendors maximize their integration and drive business growth.

"The vendors who collaborate and invest in a relationship with Acronis, really do maximize usage of their integrations," said Justin Jilg, Vice President of Alliances at Acronis at Acronis. "The Technology Partner Program is especially good for up-and-coming vendors and those who wish to gain channel presence. It helps these vendors have a smooth entrance into the MSP space and accelerate their growth using Acronis marketing resources."

The Acronis Technology Ecosystem is a collaborative network comprising nearly 300 technology partners, including ISVs, service providers, and system integrators. By integrating third-party products and services into Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, the ecosystem enhances the platform's capabilities, fostering long-term partnerships and delivering unparalleled value to MSPs and ISVs worldwide.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

