Strategic expansion will bring nearly a gigawatt of future data center capacity in key regions around the globe

NTT DATA, a global digital business and technology services leader, today announced the accelerated expansion of its Global Data Centers division, securing land across North America, Europe, and Asia over the past six months to support nearly a gigawatt of planned data center capacity. This growth is part of NTT DATA's previously announced $10 billion investment aimed at expanding the business through 2027.

"By bringing new capacity to high-growth regions, we're building the foundation enterprises need to innovate, scale and lead confidently in an AI-driven economy," said Doug Adams, CEO and President, Global Data Centers, NTT DATA. "With the backing of our parent company, we are uniquely positioned to be able to invest and build proactively, ahead of market demand, delivering the resilient, sustainable infrastructure our clients need to succeed, while staying ahead of industry shifts."

NTT DATA's expanding global data center footprint

With the rapid expansion of AI-driven applications and growing reliance on cloud computing, enterprises require infrastructure that can support high-performance workloads and data-intensive applications. Over the past six months, NTT DATA acquired land across seven high-demand markets, positioning the company to deliver scalable, AI-ready infrastructure to meet growing enterprise needs.

Key NTT DATA land acquisitions include:

Land acquisition in new markets:

Milan, Italy Entering a new market, NTT DATA will establish operations in Milan to meet growing demand for hyperscale and AI-ready infrastructure in Southern Europe. The newly acquired 53-acre site will be home to a facility with 128MW of capacity.

Entering a new market, NTT DATA will establish operations in Milan to meet growing demand for hyperscale and AI-ready infrastructure in Southern Europe. The newly acquired 53-acre site will be home to a facility with 128MW of capacity. Tochigi, Japan Acquired 32 acres in the Tochigi Inter Industrial Park near Tokyo. Plans include two high-capacity data centers totaling approximately 100MW.

Land acquisition in existing markets:

Hillsboro, Oregon, USA - Acquired new land to expand its footprint in Hillsboro, a region strategically located within the Pacific Northwest technology corridor with direct connectivity to Asia via NTT's Subsea Connect network. The new site will bring an additional 216MW of capacity to NTT DATA's existing Hillsboro presence, bringing NTT DATA's total planned capacity in the Hillsboro market to 354MW.

Acquired new land to expand its footprint in Hillsboro, a region strategically located within the Pacific Northwest technology corridor with direct connectivity to Asia via NTT's Subsea Connect network. The new site will bring an additional 216MW of capacity to NTT DATA's existing Hillsboro presence, bringing NTT DATA's total planned capacity in the Hillsboro market to 354MW. Phoenix, Arizona, USA Acquired 174 acres in Mesa, Arizona to develop a new multi-data center campus, with seven planned facilities and an anticipated capacity of 324MW. The first data center is scheduled to open in FY2028. NTT DATA has an existing 102-acre campus supporting 240MW of capacity. With the new campus, total planned capacity will be just under 600MW.

Acquired 174 acres in Mesa, Arizona to develop a new multi-data center campus, with seven planned facilities and an anticipated capacity of 324MW. The first data center is scheduled to open in FY2028. NTT DATA has an existing 102-acre campus supporting 240MW of capacity. With the new campus, total planned capacity will be just under 600MW. London, England Secured 26.3 acres of land for a new planned site (LON2) and acquired the underlying freehold at its existing London facilities, strengthening NTT DATA's position in one of the world's most active colocation markets and a strategic hub for multinational enterprises. The new London facility will be NTT DATA's eighth facility in the London area.

Secured 26.3 acres of land for a new planned site (LON2) and acquired the underlying freehold at its existing London facilities, strengthening NTT DATA's position in one of the world's most active colocation markets and a strategic hub for multinational enterprises. The new London facility will be NTT DATA's eighth facility in the London area. Frankfurt, Germany Expanded its presence in Germany's financial and technology capital, home to DE-CIX, one of the world's largest internet exchanges and a key location for hyperscalers and enterprises requiring high-capacity, secure infrastructure. The new facility will be NTT DATA's fifth site in the Frankfurt area and is expected to bring an additional 80MW of capacity.

Expanded its presence in Germany's financial and technology capital, home to DE-CIX, one of the world's largest internet exchanges and a key location for hyperscalers and enterprises requiring high-capacity, secure infrastructure. The new facility will be NTT DATA's fifth site in the Frankfurt area and is expected to bring an additional 80MW of capacity. Osaka, Japan Acquired eight acres in Osaka Nishiai to develop two data centers, totaling 36MW. The first facility is slated to open in FY2027. This will bring NTT DATA's total data center count in the Osaka region to three facilities with a total capacity of approximately 70MW.

"Our land acquisitions are about more than growth; they're about shaping the future of digital infrastructure on a global scale," said Adams. "As the digital landscape evolves at unprecedented speed, NTT Global Data Centers is investing boldly to ensure our customers are ready to lead in an increasingly connected and dynamic world."

As the world's third-largest data center provider, NTT Global Data Centers has continuously accelerated its global footprint over the past year, including opening 10 new data centers across North America, EMEA, and APAC and adding more than 370MW of new IT capacity. These efforts are part of NTT Global Data Centers' broader strategy to invest more than $10 billion through 2027 to deliver critical, AI-ready infrastructure and support the growing digital economy.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

