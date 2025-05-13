LearnUpon survey shows most organisations struggle to meet the needs of a multi-generational workforce, yet only a third significantly adapt their learning programs to cater to different generations.

LearnUpon, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) provider, today released new survey findings exploring how more than 100 learning and development (L&D) professionals manage the needs of different generations in the workplace.

The survey, conducted at Learning Technologies in April 2025, revealed that 43.6% of those surveyed find Baby Boomers the most challenging generation to engage with learning programmes, followed by Generation Z (33.7%). By contrast, just 4% named Millennials as the most challenging to engage. These difficulties are likely caused by a lack of understanding, with 42% stating that they did not understand the needs of Baby Boomers in their workplace and 30% stating the same for Generation Z.

Respondents highlighted a number of differences between the way generations work, including differing workstyles, technological adaptability, preferences for different learning methods and their differing communication preferences. Over a third (38.6%) said that adapting to these varied learning preferences and styles was the biggest challenge when designing their learning programmes for a multigenerational workforce.

Attempts to ensure that learning programmes meet the needs of all ages included the use of varied instructional methods (54.5%), incorporation of feedback from employees (53.5%) and offering different types of training for employees to choose (19.8%). However, less than a third (32.7%) significantly tailor their programmes for different generations of learners, suggesting that organisations are not going far enough to ensure all learners are able to get the most from L&D opportunities.

"These results make clear that too few organisations are utilising personalisation in their learning and development programmes," said Brendan Noud, CEO and Co-founder of LearnUpon. "New technologies mean that it's now possible to deliver personalised learning at scale, and organisations need to take advantage of this opportunity. The same training will not work for every learner, so it's vital that businesses deliver tailored content to each individual."

Many respondents did indicate that they are looking to technology to build a learning strategy that better caters to all generations. More than half (50.5%) believed that more sophisticated learning technologies with personalised learning paths would enhance the effectiveness of their learning programmes, whilst 54.5% believed that new technologies would drive greater accessibility for different generations, for example, through AI chatbots or mobile-friendly platforms.

