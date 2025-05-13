WuXi Biologics Ireland: Delivering Measurable Sustainability Progress Through Purposeful Innovation

From renewable energy and workforce diversity to local partnerships and sustainable technology, WuXi Biologics' Dundalk site is redefining responsible growth in biomanufacturing.

DUNDALK, Ireland, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the evolving landscape of global biopharmaceutical manufacturing, companies are increasingly being asked to demonstrate more than scientific excellence. Environmental performance, community impact, and social inclusion are fast becoming measures of long-term resilience. At WuXi Biologics' state-of-the-art facility in Dundalk, Ireland, these priorities are no longer aspirational - they're operational.

"For us, Sustainability isn't an overlay - it's built into how we design, build, and run the site," says Brendan McGrath, Vice President of Manufacturing and Ireland Site Head. "From the construction phase to full-scale operations, we've tried to ensure every decision aligns with our commitment to sustainability and performance."

A Strong Foundation: From Greenfield to Green Factory

The Dundalk site was designed from day one with environmental performance in mind - and 2024 marked a year of meaningful milestones. Operating on 100% certified renewable electricity, the facility consumed more than 20 GWh of green energy. On-site solar panels now power the site's security building, while new rainwater harvesting systems captured over 1,100 cubic meters of water for reuse.

Energy efficiency is a core principle. Motion-controlled LED lighting, building management systems, and passive daylighting reduce consumption. Backup power is supported by HVO-based biofuel generators, which cut potential emissions by 30%, while recent expansions added 31 EV charging points and introduced a car-share scheme to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

"We're acutely aware that biologics manufacturing has a significant resource footprint," notes McGrath. "So we're investing in systems that allow us to grow responsibly and stay ahead of regulatory and environmental expectations."

Enabling Flexibility Through Eco-Friendly Technology

Sustainability at the site goes beyond infrastructure - it extends into core bioprocessing. WuXi Biologics' deployment of single-use bioreactor systems replaces the water- and energy-intensive cleaning processes typical of traditional stainless-steel setups. This reduces water consumption by up to 70%, lowers carbon impact, and offers greater flexibility in meeting diverse client needs.

"We're not just reducing environmental impact - we're improving production agility and scalability," McGrath explains. "It's a win for sustainability, cost-efficiency, and responsiveness to market demand."

A Diverse, Engaged Workforce Anchored in STEM

People are central to WuXi Biologics Ireland's ESG framework. The Dundalk team now includes employees from 27 nationalities, and the site continues to invest in gender equity in STEM, including a bursary program in partnership with Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT). Today, 40% of DkIT's biopharma graduates work at WuXi Biologics - a testament to its role in developing local talent pipelines.

Internal initiatives such as WiSTEM, WeSocial, and WeCare promote diversity, mental health, wellbeing, and team engagement. These programs are designed to reflect a modern, inclusive culture that empowers employees beyond their day-to-day roles.

"It's important that our people feel aligned with the company's values," says McGrath. "We want to attract and retain those who care about purpose as much as performance."

A Consistent Commitment to Community

In 2024, employees at the Dundalk site logged over 1,600 volunteer hours through structured outreach programs. The company continued to support a broad range of Irish charities, including Women's Aid Dundalk, St. Vincent de Paul, Cliona's Foundation, and ALONE, alongside educational partnerships and fundraising drives.

This long-term, integrated approach to corporate citizenship reflects WuXi Biologics' broader Sustainability strategy - one that views community engagement not as a box to check, but as a stakeholder relationship to cultivate.

Recognition and Forward Momentum

In recognition of its growing impact, WuXi Biologics Ireland was awarded Best Overall Business and the Training Award at the 2024 Louth Business Awards, and was shortlisted for national awards including the Pharma Industry Sustainability Initiative of the Year and Environmental Project of the Year.

As part of the company's global Sustainability roadmap - which includes a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 2030 and net-zero operations by 2050 - the Dundalk site is well-positioned to lead through execution.

"What we're focused on is real-world progress - the kind that's measurable, repeatable, and genuinely impactful." McGrath emphasises.

Conclusion

With operational maturity, proven environmental performance, and a clear people-first ethos, WuXi Biologics Ireland is building a reputation not just as a manufacturing hub - but as a benchmark for sustainable growth in biopharma.

