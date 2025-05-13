QKS Group: Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Software Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 6.66%

Sustainable 6.66% CAGR Reflects Enduring Environmental Health and Safety Demand Across Sectors

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) software Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.66% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.66% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic EHS landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in EHS Platforms

In an era where operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and workforce well-being are mission-critical, Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software has become a foundational pillar for enterprises looking to proactively manage risk, ensure compliance, and build safer, more sustainable operations. From manufacturing and energy to construction, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, organizations are rapidly adopting integrated, digital EHS platforms to streamline incident management, monitor real-time safety metrics, and align with evolving ESG expectations.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, "EHS software is no longer just a tool for compliance, it's central to driving enterprise-wide risk mitigation, cultural transformation, and sustainability outcomes. With the integration of AI, IoT, and predictive analytics, leading EHS vendors are reshaping how organizations anticipate hazards, respond to incidents, and build a zero-harm culture."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EHS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional EHS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EHS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top EHS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EHS solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EHS solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, automation, and predictive analytics are transforming EHS platforms to proactively manage risk, enhance compliance, and improve workforce safety.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Sphera, Cority, VelocityEHS, Intelex, Wolters Kluwer, SAI360, Benchmark Gensuite, ISOMetrix, UL Solutions, EcoOnline, Evotix, ALcumus & SAP.

Why This Matters for EHS Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of EHS solution providers, these insights are critical for identifying new growth avenues, aligning product strategies with evolving regulatory demands, and staying ahead in a market shaped by rising ESG priorities. As organizations double down on operational resilience and workforce safety, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver scalable compliance management, real-time risk visibility, and intelligent capabilities that drive measurable impact across safety, sustainability, and performance outcomes

