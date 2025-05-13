From Osaka to Cannes: How a Pair of Chinese 3D-Printed Shoes Went So Far

In May 2025, STARAY opened its second store in Osaka, Japan, while simultaneously preparing to make its red carpet debut as a supporting partner at the "China Night" event of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. From fashion-forward individuals in Tokyo strolling through cherry blossom rain in 3D-printed shoes to witnessing the dialogue between technology and art on the Cannes red carpet, this Chinese brand is reshaping global perceptions with its "intelligent manufacturing."

Second Store in Japan STARAY Enters the Premier Shopping District of Osaka NambaParks

A Journey of Trust, A Leap in Speed

As Japanese professionals face the fatigue of averaging 20,000 steps a day, fully lattice hollow soles from STARAY's 3D printed shoes provide a gentle declaration against the efficiency-driven society with their "190 grams ultra-lightweight" and "barefoot feel." After three months of in-depth research, Japan's AppleTree agency finalized a partnership with STARAY in just 16 days, describing the 3D-printed shoes as offering "indescribable comfort." From signing the framework agreement on August 9 to the opening of two stores by November 28-just 128 days-STARAY made a remarkable entry into the Japanese market, showcasing its technology with smart screens directly linked to Chinese factories. The products, featuring "190 grams ultra-lightweight" and "fully lattice hollow soles," have disrupted Japan's perception of "Made in China."

The Awakening and Breakthrough of Tech Consumer Goods

STARAY broke new ground by integrating ergonomic design with 3D printing technology, quickly becoming known as "an indispensable shoe in life" among Japanese consumers due to its comfortable experience and multifunctionality across various scenarios (fitness, commuting, outdoor activities). This journey not only signifies technological breakthroughs but also marks a qualitative shift for Chinese brands from "cost-performance output" to "value dialogue." As founder Luo Jie stated, "We aim to be translators of technology and culture," taking concrete actions to dismantle the stereotype that "Made in China means low-end."

A Voyage Abroad: The Value Leap from Manufacturing to Cultural Influence

In STARAY's global strategy, the Japanese market serves as a strategic pivot, while the appearance at the Cannes Film Festival represents an important exploration in building cultural influence. On May 15, 2025, STARAY will take the stage at Cannes as a supporting partner for "China Night," with its 3D-printed shoes potentially serving as a vessel for dialogue between Eastern and Western cultures, facilitating the shift of Chinese brands from "manufacturing overseas" to "cultural voyages." By following a similar breakout path as Chinese cinema, STARAY aims to incorporate the concept of "mental and physical freedom" into cultural narratives, using humanistic spirit as its foundation to propel Chinese intelligent manufacturing from commercial expansion into the realm of civilizational dialogue.

