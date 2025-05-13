Vonage Startup Program focuses on early-stage growth with increased credit offers, training, and premier access to advanced platform capabilities

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced a redesigned Vonage Startup Program. The updated program is aimed at empowering emerging businesses to build transformative customer experiences through Vonage's industry-leading, next-generation API Platform.

Recognising the unique agility and innovation present in the startup ecosystem, Vonage has reimagined its Startup Program to ensure access to the building blocks needed in the discovery of next-wave breakthrough applications. Through the Program, member businesses will receive customised connectivity to Vonage APIs for voice, video, verification, messaging and more including Network APIs and Rich Communication Services (RCS).

The versatility of RCS branded communications allows startups to easily enable verified communications that help them build customer trust, improve click-through rates (CTR), and boost conversion rates right from the start. With Network APIs, members can create AI-led transformational solutions with access to intelligent network capabilities, enabling them to build advanced applications faster and for additional use cases not possible before, including seamless authentication, financial fraud prevention and Quality on Demand (QoD) for remote technical support.

"Startups embody the innovative spirit from which Vonage's vast portfolio of products are built," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "With the Vonage Startup Program, we are empowering developers to build or enhance applications, and create value for enterprises. Through early access to communications APIs and network APIs, they can develop innovative solutions that help them scale their businesses, create operational efficiencies, enhance customer experiences and accelerate growth."

The Vonage Startup Program includes a competitive tiered system for credits, uniquely designed to provide startups with the leg up needed to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Members will have access to hands-on mentorship, dedicated onboarding support, training and education on Vonage's broad portfolio of APIs, including tutorials on how to embed these programmable capabilities into applications, website and workflows. Program members will also receive a credit bonus for referring other startups that are accepted into the program.

The Vonage Startup Program will also provide members with resources and support based on its founding four pillars:

Learning Startups will gain access to Vonage technical resources and curated startup content to learn how to use Vonage APIs and save valuable time.

Building Startups will utilise Vonage products through a credits package and tailored technical sessions to build their minimum viable product (MVP), reach more customers and grow their business.

Supporting Startups can leverage Vonage resources tailored to their needs to solve challenges they are facing.

Connecting Startups will join the Program community and have the opportunity to engage with other founders, developers and advocates.

For more information about the Vonage Startup Program or to become a member, please visit https://www.vonage.com/communications-apis/vonage-for-startups/

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation, providing a comprehensive set of engagement solutions to deliver richer, more personal and meaningful communications across the entire customer and employee experience.

Vonage's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere. Vonage's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering is fully programmable and allows developers to embed video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems using communications APIs. Leveraging the power of the network, Vonage's CPaaS is expanding to incorporate new network capabilities exposed as APIs to help developers worldwide pioneer new, advanced applications that help enterprises reimagine their business, transform their operations and improve customer experiences.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

