Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo -- ParkourSC, a leader in AI-driven supply chain dynamic decision intelligence solutions, today announced it will be speaking at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo on Dynamic Decision Intelligence and Cold Chain innovation. The conference takes place in Barcelona, Spain from May 19-21, and is one of the world's most important gatherings of CSCOs and Supply Chain Executives to accelerate strategic responses for navigating supply chain volatility and driving future readiness.

"In today's global climate of relentless disruptions, supply chain leaders need more than agility-they need actionable intelligence," said Mahesh Veerina, President and CEO at ParkourSC. "At the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, we're showcasing how ParkourSC empowers organizations to shift from reactive response to intelligent, predictive and prescriptive orchestration accelerated with artificial intelligence. Whether navigating cold chain complexity or managing end-to-end supply chain performance, the ParkourSC dynamic decision intelligence platform transforms fragmented data into prescriptive actions-helping global leaders stay ahead of what's next."

ParkourSC Session Details

SPS Session: A Day in the Life of a Smart AI-Driven Supply Chain

Date/Time: May 19, 2025 at 11:45 CEST

Location: Room 118

Speakers:

Dr. Iris Heckmann, Vice President, Product Strategy Industry Solutions at ParkourSC

Tony Daal, Executive Director Value Chain Management at Organon

Session Details: Legacy systems can't keep up with today's fast-moving supply chains. From end-to-end visibility, forecasting to customer delivery, the ability to sense, predict, and act in real time is now a competitive advantage. In this fireside chat, we will explore a day in the life of an AI-powered supply chain delivering dynamic decision intelligence. See how AI Agents drive smarter decisions, automate workflows, and respond in real-time to disruptions-unlocking the speed, scale, and agility needed to transform ways of working.

Theater Session: From Risk to Resilience: AI-Powered Cold Chain Decision Intelligence

Date/Time: May 19, 2025 at 13:40 CEST

Location: XPO Stage 1

Speakers

Justin King, Field CTO at ParkourSC

Jitendra (Jitu) Kumar, Vice President, Product Strategy, Life Science Industry at ParkourSC

Session Details: Cold chains face rising risks-from tighter margins to increasing complexity. This session explores how a hyper-scale, AI-powered platform delivers dynamic decision intelligence by activating enterprise and market data. See how AI Agents, digital twins, and real-time signals monitor excursions, streamline quality release, and protect product integrity-transforming Cold Chain risk into resilience at speed and scale. This is just one of many use cases to explore with ParkourSC.

ParkourSC will be showcasing its latest solutions and AI-driven innovations at booth #203.

To learn more about ParkourSC, visit here.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo is the premier gathering of trailblazers, thought leaders and industry experts pushing the boundaries of supply chain. Future-Focused. Value-Driven. Uncover the latest supply chain insights and solutions with experts, CSCOs, peers and service providers. Take three days to step away and discover inspiration, innovation and actionable insights necessary to drive future strategic and financial success.

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC is how market leaders unlock new value across supply chain networks. By combining hyper-scale data ingestion, a supply chain digital twin, event-driven insights, and an AI behavioral engine, ParkourSC delivers dynamic decision intelligence to solve the unsolvable. Our AI-powered platform transforms complex data into real-time, actionable decisions, empowering organizations to drive smarter day-to-day outcomes at scale. From pharma to consumer goods, industry leaders like AdventHealth, Thermo Fisher, Organon, and GE Appliances trust ParkourSC to deliver up to 10X return-on-investment through enhanced agility, precision, and confidence. See what smart can do at www.parkoursc.com.

Suzanne Block

sblock@parkoursc.com