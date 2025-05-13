Cato Networks Transforms Security Operations with the World's First SASE-Native Policy Analysis Engine

Tapping into the power of AI, Cato continuously optimizes security, access, and network policies-advancing the vision of truly autonomous SASE

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced its transforming IT operations with Cato Autonomous Policies, a new groundbreaking AI capability built into the Cato SASE Cloud Platform. Cato Autonomous Policies is the world's first SASE-native policy analysis engine built to optimize and improve all SASE policies-security, access, and networking. Enterprises can experience targeted, AI-driven recommendations for eliminating unnecessary security exposure, tightening access control, and proactively improving network performance. Cato Autonomous Policies reduces risk, eliminates manual upkeep, and simplifies compliance-paving the way for proactive governance and a future of truly autonomous SASE.

The first use case for Cato Autonomous Policies is Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), where Cato tackles one of security's most persistent challenges: firewall rule bloat. Over time, organizations accumulate thousands of policies-many outdated, overly permissive, or misconfigured-leading to increased risk, decreased efficiency, and compliance challenges.

Applying AI to FWaaS: Smarter Security, Zero Headaches

Cato FWaaS already streamlines access control with a single policy set for all users, devices, locations, and cloud resources. Now, with Cato Autonomous Policies for FWaaS, Cato goes even further to:

Eliminate Policy Drift and Misconfigurations: Reduce human error with AI-powered insights, ensuring security policies remain optimized across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

Reduce human error with AI-powered insights, ensuring security policies remain optimized across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Provide Real-Time Zero-Trust Enforcement: Refine Zero Trust policies using real-time telemetry to maintain effective microsegmentation and least privilege access.

Refine Zero Trust policies using real-time telemetry to maintain effective microsegmentation and least privilege access. Ensure a Strong Security Posture: Automatically analyze, learn, and adapt to evolving threats, compliance mandates, and operational requirements.

Empowering CISOs to Transform Security Operations

With Cato Autonomous Policies for FWaaS, CISOs and security leaders can shift from reactive defense to proactive protection:

Reduce Operational Risk and Cost: Streamline, improve, and standardize firewall policies, minimizing the potential financial impact of severe service outages.

Streamline, improve, and standardize firewall policies, minimizing the potential financial impact of severe service outages. Optimize Security Operations: Automate tasks traditionally handled by security teams, reducing the workload on IT staff and minimizing the risk of human error.

Automate tasks traditionally handled by security teams, reducing the workload on IT staff and minimizing the risk of human error. Ensure Compliance: Continuously monitor infrastructure and leverage AI-powered insights to comply with regulations, reduce audit complexities, and ensure adherence to evolving security standards.

"For years, IT leaders have chased the dream of autonomous networking and security-only to hit a wall of complexity," said Ofir Agasi, vice president of product management at Cato Networks. "With Cato Autonomous Policies, we finally cross that threshold. Cato automatically transforms complex networking and security policy sets into optimized rules-empowering IT to lead, not lag."

Availability

Cato Autonomous Policies is now generally available and included as a native capability of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform-no setup, no additional cost, no complexity.

Resources

