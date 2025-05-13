Anzeige
Startek Philippines wins four honors at The Philippines Leadership Awards 2025
Startek Philippines wins four honors at The Philippines Leadership Awards 2025

Finanznachrichten News

MANILA, Philippines, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek®Philippines has been recognized with four prestigious accolades at The Philippines Leadership Awards 2025 presented by the World HRD Congress in Manila on April 28. These awards celebrate organizations that are redefining people strategy through impactful leadership, innovation and a commitment to workplace excellence.

Startek Logo

Startek Philippines was honored for its Diversity Impact initiatives, strategic alignment of HR with business goals, focus on promoting health in the workplace and for outstanding individual leadership, with Mridula Paul, Senior Director, HR named as one of the Topmost HR Leaders in the Philippines. These achievements highlight the company's consistent focus on enabling talent-led transformation and embedding people practices that support operational success.

Startek was awarded for its emphasis on employee engagement, inclusion, learning and development, career growth and well-being.

"Creating long-term value for our clients begins with investing in our people," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek. "This recognition underscores the impact of aligning our people strategy with business goals. By fostering a culture of inclusion, continuous learning and employee well-being, we are building a resilient and agile workforce that drives both innovation and performance."

These honors reinforce Startek's commitment to building a future-ready talent ecosystem-one that enhances employee experience, accelerates organizational effectiveness and delivers measurable business outcomes.

About The Philippines Leadership Awards

Organized by the World HRD Congress, The Philippines Leadership Awards celebrate organizations and individuals that exemplify excellence in HR and business leadership. The awards recognize the transformative role of human capital in driving organizational success and highlight practices that foster innovation, diversity, wellness and strategic alignment. The winners are selected following a rigorous evaluation process by a jury comprising respected professionals across industries.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Website: www.startek.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startek-philippines-wins-four-honors-at-the-philippines-leadership-awards-2025-302453873.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
