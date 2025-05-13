Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze to Provide Merchandising Services as an Official Sponsor of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2025

Amaze Brings Premium Merch and Digital Engagement to the Iconic Tour

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / As the Outlaw Music Festival celebrates its milestone 10th anniversary, Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, is joining the legendary tour as an Official Sponsor and Exclusive Branded Merchandise Partner. Through this collaboration, Amaze will provide official Outlaw Music Festival merchandise available on-tour as well as online, engaging passionate fans at one of the most iconic live music events in the country.

With nearly half a million fans expected to attend in person, Amaze will facilitate the production and delivery of exclusive tour apparel and merchandise available for sale throughout the duration of the festival. Amaze's presence will also be showcased across the Outlaw Music Festival's official website, select social and email campaigns, IMAG screen branding, and VIP gift packs.

"Our partnership with the Outlaw Music Festival is an opportunity to provide fans with premium merchandise and potential new ways to commemorate their show experience," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "The Outlaw Music Festival is a celebration of community found through music, and we are looking forward to providing opportunities for fans to further connect with the festival experience."

On-site during the tour, Amaze and the Outlaw Music Festival will also highlight and promote a private-label wine. Leveraging Fresh Vine Wine's Napa Valley, California sourced premium grapes and direct-to-consumer fulfillment capabilities, Amaze and the Outlaw Music Festival are co-developing a limited-edition 10th anniversary premium red wine label, honoring the spirit and legacy of the festival's milestone 10th anniversary in a distinctive and memorable way.

As Amaze continues to grow, this partnership reflects the work that defines the Company's path forward-creating real-world experiences that bring fans closer to the moments and communities they love. This partnership is another meaningful milestone in Amaze's journey to support live event experiences for artists and attendees alike.



The 2025 Outlaw Music Festival kicks off May 13 in Phoenix, AZ, and continues through September, with stops at some of the most legendary venues in the country.

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

About Outlaw Music Festival:

The Outlaw Music Festival proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of unforgettable performances and camaraderie among music luminaries and fans alike. Since its 2016 inception in Scranton, PA, the festival has become a hallmark of authentic Americana, developing into one of North America's largest annual touring franchises. Learn more at blackbirdpresents.com/concert/outlaw-music-festival-tour-2025

