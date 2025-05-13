Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company", or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to announce the appointment of Zachary Kotowych to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Kotowych brings nearly a decade of experience in the mining and capital markets sectors to Nova Pacific, combining technical expertise with financial acumen. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary, and a Director of Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company.

Before joining Troubadour Resources, Mr. Kotowych held corporate development roles at several junior mining companies, most recently at Abitibi Metals Corp., where he helped advance the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit and the Beschefer Gold Project. His background also includes equity research roles at Haywood Securities and Red Cloud Securities, focusing on mining equities.

Mr. Kotowych's technical experience encompasses exploration work with Great Bear Resources (now part of Kinross Gold Corp.), Carlisle Goldfields (now part of Alamos Gold), and Solstice Gold. He holds a Master of Science in Geophysics and an Honours Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Geology from the University of Toronto.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zachary to our Board of Directors," stated Sam Eskandari, Director of Nova Pacific. "His unique blend of technical knowledge and capital markets experience will be invaluable as we continue to advance our Lara VMS Project and explore new opportunities in the mining sector."

Mr. Kotowych's appointment complements Nova Pacific's active and experienced advisory board, which plays a crucial role in guiding the Company's strategic direction and exploration initiatives.

Corporate Update

Nova Pacific also announces that the Company has amended the expiry date of an aggregate of 7,410,000 share purchase warrants that were scheduled to expire on May 31, 2025 for a further one (1) year, until May 31, 3026. Each warrant was originally issued in a unit private placement that closed on May 31, 2021, which was prior to the date on which the Company's common shares were listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.40 per share.

The Company is not planning to deliver replacement warrant certificates to the holders of the warrants, with the original certificates remaining valid until the amended expiry date.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Nova Pacific holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project. The project boasts a significant historical resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location near excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes verification and exploration drilling, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), with additional technical and exploration studies to be considered following these milestones. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com

