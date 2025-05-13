Equum Medical and Prime Healthcare Expand Strategic Telehealth Partnership to Address Growing Healthcare Demands

New agreement broadens telehealth services to additional hospitals, addressing capacity challenges and enhancing virtual care standards across Prime Healthcare's national network.

NEW YORK, NY AND ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Equum Medical and Prime Healthcare have announced the renewal and expansion of their successful telehealth partnership, celebrating five years of collaboration in advancing virtual care delivery. Under the renewed agreement, Prime Healthcare will broaden its adoption of Equum Medical's telehealth services, expanding into Illinois (formerly part of Ascension Health) and introducing additional offerings like Virtual Safety Observers across its network.

This expanded partnership represents a critical step forward in Prime Healthcare's enterprise-wide telehealth strategy, which aims to alleviate capacity challenges while maintaining high-quality care across its facilities. Through Equum's outcomes-focused clinical services platform, Prime Healthcare will enhance its ability to standardize care protocols, effectively scale resources, and deliver expert care to high-acuity patients, regardless of location.

As health systems across the country continue to adjust post-COVID, there is an increasing urgency to rationalize and standardize telehealth investments that have become fragmented over the past several years. Recognizing the need for a unified approach to virtual care, Prime Healthcare understands that integrating both technology and dynamic virtual workforce resourcing is crucial for addressing growing demand and capacity challenges. By partnering with Equum, Prime Healthcare can optimize telehealth across its system with a flexible, modular solution that can be efficiently scaled to meet diverse needs, all while supporting a consistent, high-quality patient experience.

"We are proud to continue and expand our partnership with Prime Healthcare, a relationship that has proven the value of telehealth in transforming care delivery at scale," said Dr. Corey Scurlock, Founder & CEO of Equum Medical. "What began as a Tele-ICU program has grown into a broader initiative aimed at standardizing and extending critical care services across multiple hospitals. This partnership is a powerful example of how innovation and technology can improve care access and patient outcomes on a national scale."

As one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, Prime Healthcare operates 51 hospitals across 14 states, earning national recognition for its clinical excellence and commitment to community health. The health system's decision to extend its partnership with Equum comes as Prime continues its growth, including the recent acquisition of seven hospitals in Illinois.

The expanded agreement will also see the deployment of Equum's Virtual Safety Observer solutions on medical-surgical floors, complementing ongoing Tele-ICU support. This remote monitoring service enhances patient safety by providing continuous oversight, preventing falls, and addressing other adverse events that could impact patient care.

"Equum's telehealth solutions have proven to be invaluable in helping us manage patient demand and support our clinical teams," said Harsha Gopinath, Director of Telemedicine Services at Prime Healthcare. "As we expand our use of telehealth, we are confident that this partnership will continue to support our goals of delivering high-quality, scalable care across our network while addressing capacity challenges and improving patient safety."

This renewed and expanded partnership between Equum Medical and Prime Healthcare sets a precedent for the future of telehealth in large health systems. The partnership underscores the importance of flexible, technology-enabled solutions that allow healthcare organizations to extend critical care expertise and improve operational efficiency in the face of growing patient volumes and clinician shortages.

By combining Prime Healthcare's commitment to quality care with Equum Medical's expertise in high-acuity telehealth, both organizations are pioneering new approaches to care that will serve as models for other healthcare systems across the country.

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a leading provider of acute telehealth-enabled clinical services solutions, specializing in high-acuity care and acute patient monitoring. Founded in 2011, Equum Medical integrates seamlessly into hospital workflows, offering a comprehensive suite of physician, nurse and ancillary services including Multi-Specialty, Tele-ICU, Tele-Hospitalist, Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitter, and Virtual Telemetry. The company works with hospitals and health systems nationwide to expand capacity, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes through technology-driven services.

To learn more, please visit equummedical.com.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 51 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.5 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation's leading health systems, with nearly 57,000 employees and physicians. Eighteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a 10 Top and 15 Top Health System by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals have been named among the nation's "100 Top Hospitals" 72 times and is one of Healthgrades most awarded health systems in the nation for patient safety. To learn more, please visit primehealthcare.com.

