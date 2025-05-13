Anzeige
Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + April Consumer Inflation Data released

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 13th

  • The S&P 500 surged 3.3% on Monday, with the rally being fueled by de-escalation on trade between the U.S. and China. The two sides agreed to temporarily lower tariffs for 90 days, with plans to meet again in a few weeks to work on a bigger deal.
  • Technology stocks surged with the Magnificent seven adding more than $800 billion in market value. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) are catching a bid too after a report that China will remove its month-long ban on deliveries of the aircraft.
  • Economic data out this morning will give Americans a better sense on how to budget ahead. Economists anticipate consumer prices rose 0.2% in March and 2.4% from this same time a year ago.

Opening Bell
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) celebrates their 15th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
The Vanguard Group celebrates its 50th anniversary of founding

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686187/NYSE_Market_Update_May_13.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--april-consumer-inflation-data-released-302453900.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
