Ankle & Foot Centers of America Shares Advice on the Best Running Shoes for National Runners Month

Podiatrists offer evidence-based tips to help runners prevent foot pain and injuries.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / In honor of National Runners Month this May, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is offering expert insight on how the right footwear can help runners avoid common issues like plantar fasciitis, arch strain, and ankle pain. With thousands of runners lacing up this season, foot health starts from the ground up.

"Running is excellent for cardiovascular health, but we frequently treat runners suffering from arch or heel pain due to inadequate footwear," says Dr. Gregory Alvarez , a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon. "Selecting the right shoe can make all the difference."

One of the most common conditions affecting runners is plantar fasciitis --a painful inflammation of the thick band of tissue along the bottom of the foot. It's estimated to affect about 10% of the population and up to 22% of runners, often due to repetitive stress, poor shock absorption, or lack of arch support.

What to Look for in Running Shoes, According to Ankle & Foot Centers:

Cushioning: Shoes with medium to maximum cushioning help absorb the impact of each stride, reducing repetitive stress on the plantar fascia. Research shows that proper cushioning can lower plantar pressure and reduce heel pain, especially in runners logging higher mileage.

Arch Support: Matching footwear to your foot's natural arch--whether flat, neutral, or high--promotes better alignment and weight distribution. Unsupported arches can contribute to chronic pain and increase the risk of conditions like plantar fasciitis and tendon overuse.

Fit and Flexibility: A quality running shoe should offer a snug heel fit, a roomy toe box, and flexibility that accommodates natural foot movement. Poor fit can lead to irritation, instability, or compensatory movements that impact your gait.

Additional factors--such as your foot structure, running surface, and mileage--also play a role in determining the best footwear. Guidance on how to choose the right shoes for your feet is available through the practice's educational resources. Persistent soreness or instability after a run may point to underlying issues such as ankle pain related to running mechanics, which benefit from early podiatric evaluation.

"Your feet are your foundation. Investing in the right running shoe is one of the easiest ways to stay injury-free," adds Dr. Alvarez. "And if you're unsure where to start, a podiatrist can help evaluate your foot type and gait to make sure you're in the best possible pair."

For personalized footwear advice or treatment, patients can schedule a visit at one of Ankle & Foot Centers' many locations throughout Georgia.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Founded in 1982 in Atlanta, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is a leading provider of podiatric care, specializing in the treatment of foot and ankle conditions. With a focus on comprehensive patient care, the organization integrates advanced treatment options, including vascular services, to provide better outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, and other foot-related issues. With multiple locations and a team of expert clinicians, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients of all ages.

