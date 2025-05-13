Advancing Seed Research Efficiency With the R2 Twin-Plot Research Combine From ALMACO

Bringing added precision, performance, and productivity to seed research plot harvesting

NEVADA, IOWA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / The ALMACO R2 Twin-Plot Research Combine is a revolutionary advancement for the seed research industry. Designed to operate at faster harvest speeds while minimizing seed damage, R2 delivers cleaner samples, easier cleanout, and lower seed loss than competitive models. As the industry's true multi-crop platform, R2 is ideal for corn, soybeans, wheat, cereals, sorghum, canola, and more. The exclusive auto header recognition platform allows a single person to switch harvest crops in under two minutes, simply by swapping single sieves and adjusting concaves.

R2 Twin-Plot Research Combine

R2 Twin-Plot Research Combine with Exclusive Rotary Technology

R2 features a patent-pending, self-cleaning, top-fed rotor design, enabling earlier harvests of large green plants, tough stems, and high foliage. This innovation extends the harvest window, allowing users to begin harvesting earlier and finish more efficiently. With two separate multi-speed independent rotor chambers, R2 eliminates side-by-side crossover, ensuring plot-to-plot carryover is virtually undetectable. Additionally, the ALMACO Air Lock system employs a pressurized displacement blower to reduce seed damage, setting a new industry standard.

Built for endurance, R2 is the largest research combine in the industry, engineered to operate with maximum efficiency. Its Final Tier 4 275-horsepower Cummins engine and four-wheel-drive advanced torque system provide exceptional durability.

The combine's grain tank extenders, controlled from the cab, allow a maximum grain tank capacity of 300 bushels. For safety, road mode activation is restricted until the grain tank extenders are lowered. The R2 13-foot auger discharge height facilitates rapid unloading at 2.9 bushels per second, while a detachable grain tank corner extender ensures safe and efficient maintenance access.

With ergonomic controls and the quietest cab in its class, the R2 Premium Comfort Operator Station is designed with operator experience, comfort, and safety in mind. At a spacious 106 cubic feet, expanded curved glass and added LED lighting packages provides leading visibility.

Equipped with an advanced diagnostic and sensory system, R2 provides real-time operating system alerts, diagnostics, and operational settings to enhance performance. ALMACO remains a dedicated partner in customer success, offering premium customer service and support for routine maintenance, parts ordering, and troubleshooting. With only four belts and zero chain drives to manage, R2 simplifies maintenance, complemented by a reversible, hydraulically driven fan and an automated rear platform ladder for seamless serviceability.

R2 is compatible additional options such as the APX Automated Packager, subject sampling cab system, seed devitalizer, straw chopper, telematics, and more. For more information, visit almaco.com, watch the R2 video, or contact ALMACO at sales@almaco.com.

Contact Information

Lisa Dirksen

Marketing Manager

dirksenl@almaco.com

515-382-3506





SOURCE: ALMACO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/advancing-seed-research-efficiency-with-the-r2-twin-plot-research-comb-1002450