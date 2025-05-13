GreenGeeks, a leader in sustainable web hosting, is proud to announce the planting of 50,000 trees through its partnership with global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / GreenGeeks, a leader in sustainable web hosting, is proud to announce the planting of 50,000 trees through its partnership with global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted.

Since launching the initiative in 2021, GreenGeeks has pledged to plant a tree for every hosting account provisioned. This milestone marks a major step in the company's mission to go beyond carbon neutrality and create a positive, lasting environmental impact.

"We believe in action, not just offsets. Planting 50,000 trees means more than reducing carbon, it means restoring ecosystems, creating biodiversity, and empowering local communities," said Kaumil Patel, COO of GreenGeeks.

GreenGeeks empowers over 55,000 small businesses, startups, and creators to build and scale their online presence with high-performance, reliable web hosting that's backed by human-first support and rooted in sustainability.

Contact Information

Anna Gargioni

agargioni@greengeeks.com

877-326-7483





SOURCE: GreenGeeks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/greengeeks-celebrates-50-000-trees-planted-1019313