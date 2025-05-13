Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenGeeks Celebrates 50,000 Trees Planted

Finanznachrichten News

GreenGeeks, a leader in sustainable web hosting, is proud to announce the planting of 50,000 trees through its partnership with global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / GreenGeeks, a leader in sustainable web hosting, is proud to announce the planting of 50,000 trees through its partnership with global reforestation nonprofit One Tree Planted.

Since launching the initiative in 2021, GreenGeeks has pledged to plant a tree for every hosting account provisioned. This milestone marks a major step in the company's mission to go beyond carbon neutrality and create a positive, lasting environmental impact.

"We believe in action, not just offsets. Planting 50,000 trees means more than reducing carbon, it means restoring ecosystems, creating biodiversity, and empowering local communities," said Kaumil Patel, COO of GreenGeeks.

GreenGeeks empowers over 55,000 small businesses, startups, and creators to build and scale their online presence with high-performance, reliable web hosting that's backed by human-first support and rooted in sustainability.

Contact Information

Anna Gargioni
agargioni@greengeeks.com
877-326-7483

.

SOURCE: GreenGeeks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/greengeeks-celebrates-50-000-trees-planted-1019313

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.