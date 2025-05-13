Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
Florida Senator Jason Pizzo to Be Honored at the UNICO National Italian American Awards Gala in Fort Lauderdale

Finanznachrichten News

Senator Pizzo joins Fred Voccola, the visionary entrepreneur & cofounder of Kaseya, who will receive the distinguished business leadership award and ESPN NFL National Correspondent Sal Paolantonio, the gala emcee

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / UNICO National, the leading Italian American Service Organization in America, announced Senator Jason Pizzo, the distinguished public servant, will be honored at the UNICO National Italian American Awards Gala with the organization's illustrious Public Service Award on August 2, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Italian American Awards Gala, sponsored by Ellavoz Impact Capital, is a celebration of heritage, service, and excellence. Hosted by ESPN NFL national correspondent Sal Paolantonio, the gala celebrates the many significant contributions and achievements of Italian Americans. Senator Pizzo joins fellow honoree Fred Voccola, the visionary entrepreneur and cofounder of Kaseya, who will receive the eminent business leadership award.

"UNICO is excited to recognize the impressive career of Senator Jason Pizzo, a faithful public servant who has made a lasting impact on the lives of Floridians. A proud Italian American, Jason is committed to the key pillars of UNICO, service to others and service to community. We are looking forward to celebrating him," said Executive Vice President Joseph Nasello.

Senator Pizzo's dedication to public service and community is commendable. First elected to the Florida Senate in 2018, Pizzo represents 20 cities across coastal Miami Dade and Broward Counties, including Surfside which experienced the tragic building collapse in 2021. A tireless advocate for others, he works to ensure the priorities of his unique district are always at the forefront. Pizzo is a champion of the critical issues affecting Florida families, including housing, food insecurity, and unemployment. As the father of twin teenage boys, Senator Pizzo understands the importance of investing in a safe, prosperous future for Floridians. Prior to holding office, Pizzo was an Assistant State Attorney in Miami Dade County. As a prosecutor, he promoted public safety through the SAO's Gun Violence Initiative, focusing on cold case shootings and homicides involving children.

Pizzo joins an illustrious group of accomplished individuals who have been honored by UNICO, including business leaders Anthony Capuano, Marriott International CEO, Ralph LaRossa, Public Service Enterprise Group CEO, James Pitaro, ESPN Chairman, former West Point Military Academy Superintendent General Bob Caslen, U.S. Army (Ret.), sports greats Mario Andretti, Joe Flacco, John Calipari, and Joe Montana, and scientific leaders, Dr. Robert Gallo and Dr. Domenico Praticò.

The gala is the featured event of the UNICO National 102nd annual convention, which is presented by Inserra ShopRite Supermarkets. It also supports the important nonprofit mission of UNICO, founded in 1922 on the principle of Service Above Self. UNICO provides scholarships and charitable assistance of over one million dollars annually to worthy causes including mental health wellness, cancer research and prevention, Alzheimer's research, food banks, shelters, and other local community needs.

"We invite you to join UNICO for our awards gala, which promises to be a magical evening. UNICO has been the cornerstone of the Italian American community for over 100 years, and the awards gala is our preeminent event. You do not want to miss it," said Convention Chairman Cav. Ralph Contini.

Contact Information

UNICO National
consultant@unico.org
202-750-0248

SOURCE: UNICO National



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/florida-senator-jason-pizzo-to-be-honored-at-the-unico-national-italian-american-awards-g-1020492

