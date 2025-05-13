Anzeige
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
HYMSON HONG KONG LIMITED: SIELUX Launches AI-Powered Smart Portable Laser Engraver: A Compact AI Tool for Meaningful Projects

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / SIELUX, a consumer-facing brand under global laser and automation leader Hymson Laser, proudly announces its latest AI Smart Portable Laser Engraver. Compact, lightweight, and smart, this powerful tool is designed to make creativity more accessible-especially for those who love creating meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts and personal items. For more information about SIELUX, visit here.

AI helps bridge the gap between imagination and execution by generating visual ideas from your input. With Text-to-Image AI, you can simply type in a few keywords, and SIELUX will help you generate the perfect engraving-ready image-turning vague ideas into visual inspiration. And if you want to give your favorite photo a unique twist, the Image-to-Image AI can reimagine it as a sketch, comic, or hand-drawn style, adding a fresh perspective to memories you already cherish.

With its sleek, ergonomic structure, weighing just 0.8 kg, it is as comfortable to hold as it is easy to operate. The magnetic safety shield can be quickly removed for a smooth and seamless experience. Additionally, the intuitive fixed base design makes it easy to switch between handheld engraving and stationary work.

This small machine handles a wide range of materials-wood, leather, paper, glass, and more-with impressive precision. A 10W blue laser powered by an industrial-grade galvo system delivers fast and sharp results, with spot sizes under 0.15 mm and resolution up to 400 DPI. Built-in presets for different materials help you jump right in without worrying about settings or adjustments.

The electric lift allows for quick height adjustments, ensuring precision during engraving and cutting. The machine also integrates a fluid design that combines dust extraction and heat dissipation, enhancing overall performance and durability.

The LCD display provides a clear view of the engraver's current status, including mode settings, engraving progress, and any alerts, making it easier than ever for users to keep track of their projects. Unlike many competitors that rely on color-coded lights, the SIELUX engraver ensures that you're always in the know with real-time, easy-to-understand notifications. Safety features like tilt detection, overheat warnings, and shield reminders are built into the system to ensure users have a safe and hassle-free engraving experience.

For anyone interested in personalizing their home, making meaningful gifts, or simply expressing their creativity, the SIELUX AI Smart Laser Engraver is an essential tool that empowers users to take full control of their creative process. Whether it's creating a custom gift that holds sentimental value or simply making your own artistic statement, SIELUX brings your ideas to life with precision and ease. SIELUX AI Smart Portable Laser Engraver will be available on Kickstarter with special deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here.

Contact Information

Sielux SL
service@hymlaser.com

SOURCE: HYMSON HONG KONG LIMITED



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sielux-launches-ai-powered-smart-portable-laser-engraver-a-compact-ai-1026420

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
