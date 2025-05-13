dlivrd Integrates With MonkeyMedia Software to Help Restaurants Extend Their Brand Beyond the Four Walls

New integration empowers restaurant operators to deliver branded catering experiences at scale - seamlessly, reliably, and professionally.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / dlivrd, the nationwide last-mile delivery platform specializing in catering logistics, has officially integrated with MonkeyMedia Software, a leading catering management software platform. This partnership is designed to help restaurants simplify off-premise delivery operations - while ensuring every catering drop-off reflects their brand identity, even miles from their storefront.

With this integration, catering orders entered into MonkeyMedia Software can now be automatically dispatched to dlivrd's specialized delivery network through Expedite, dlivrd's proprietary delivery management platform. All delivery updates sync in real time across both systems, eliminating manual entry, miscommunication, or missed handoffs.

"With this integration, our team can focus more on delivering great food and less on delivery logistics," said Kimberly Carducci, Director of Catering at Freebirds World Burrito. "It's helped us reduce mistakes, streamline operations, and most importantly, deliver a better guest experience - wherever our food goes."

For brands like Freebirds, a 64-location Texas-based brand, extending their in-store experience into the catering space is critical. Every catering delivery is more than a transaction - it's a mobile brand moment. From the setup to the service, customers expect the same care they'd get inside the restaurant. This integration supports that expectation at scale.

"Restaurants work hard to create a brand experience inside their four walls," said Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd. "Catering is an opportunity to extend that experience to offices, homes, schools, and events. But that only works when the delivery is done right. With this integration, we're giving operators a reliable, branded delivery solution without adding operational burden."

MonkeyMedia Software helps restaurants manage catering prep, timing, and customer data. Now, by connecting directly with dlivrd, it also simplifies delivery execution. Every order is matched with a qualified driver on the dlivrd platform - specializing in professional setup, branded presentation, and guest service.

"Our mission at MONKEY is to give restaurants the tools they need to grow catering efficiently and with confidence," said Darrin Winning, Chief Operating Officer of MonkeyMedia Software. "Integrating with dlivrd gives our clients a trusted delivery solution that protects the customer experience all the way to the door."

This marks another step in dlivrd's mission to elevate catering delivery from a logistical afterthought to a core brand experience. With operations in over 170 markets across the U.S. and Canada, dlivrd is already a trusted partner to national and regional restaurant brands that value reliability, customization, and control.

About dlivrd

dlivrd is a last-mile logistics partner for restaurants that prioritize customer experience. Its Expedite platform and educated driver network power reliable, high-quality catering delivery. Learn more at www.dlivrd.io .

About MonkeyMedia Software

MonkeyMedia Software is a catering operations platform that helps restaurants streamline prep, delivery, and customer management to grow off-premises business with ease and efficiency. Learn more at https://www.monkeymediasoftware.com.

