Novaprime Appoints Industry Leader David Nielsen as Chief Revenue Officer

Nielsen brings two decades of sales experience at leading mortgage companies including Black Knight and Cotality (formerly CoreLogic); Will oversee development of Novaprime's sales function

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Novaprime , a mortgage technology company dedicated to making homeownership more affordable, today announced the appointment of David Nielsen as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Nielsen will be responsible for building and running Novaprime's sales organization and go-to-market strategy.

A well-seasoned sales professional with more than 20 years of experience leading national and international sales teams, Nielsen specializes in identifying new markets, collaborating internally to innovate new products and exceeding company goals while lowering costs.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our team, as his passion for relationship-based sales will be critical in expediting our growth," said Linus Petrén , Chief Executive Officer of Novaprime. "We're certain that David will foster a culture of excellence across our company and become a key member of our leadership team as we pursue our mission of making homeownership more affordable."

Nielsen joins Novaprime from Dark Matter Technologies, formerly known as Black Knight, where he served as Senior Vice President, National Sales. He previously held executive sales positions at ComplianceEase, Capsilon and Cotality (formerly CoreLogic).

In these roles, Nielsen excelled at developing C-level customer relationships and building high-performing teams, executing strategic business plans and negotiating with clients.

Earlier in his career, Nielsen was Vice President of Product Development at Fremont Investment & Loan, where he led the development and management of products and programs, overseeing product enhancements, research, implementation and performance tracking.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to join the Novaprime team, as the company has already made a mark in the industry since its debut less than a year ago," said Nielsen. "As I focus on building Novaprime's sales organization, I look forward to helping the team grow through strategic partnerships with leading mortgage lenders and technology providers across the industry. My goal is to be the best partner our clients do business with."

In January, Novaprime completed a STRATMOR audit demonstrating that its Loan Intelligence solution has the potential to become a market leader, transforming the mortgage document review process. The company made its public debut and official launch of its AI-powered Loan Quality Platform in October, which is designed to improve the mortgage process by quickly evaluating loan integrity, reducing processing time from weeks to just days. For more information about Novaprime, visit https://novaprime.com/ .

About Novaprime

Novaprime is a mortgage technology company dedicated to making homeownership more affordable. By leveraging emerging technologies like AI and Distributed Ledger Technology, Novaprime drives substantial savings and empowers lenders to offer more competitive mortgage products. As an approved technology provider with Freddie Mac and others, Novaprime is transforming how mortgage institutions and capital markets approach mortgage as an asset class. For more information, please visit https://novaprime.com/ .

